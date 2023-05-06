close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US CDC chief Rochelle Walensky announces departure by end of June

She also launched a wide-ranging set of reforms designed to strengthen CDC communications and response operations

IANS Los Angeles
US CDC chief Rochelle Walensky

US CDC chief Rochelle Walensky

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 5:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky has announced that she will depart the agency at the end of June.

Walensky has led the CDC through a transition to normalcy across the country, after two years of Covid-19 related closures and waves of dangerous, new virus variants.

She also launched a wide-ranging set of reforms designed to strengthen CDC communications and response operations.

US President Joe Biden said that Walensky led a complex organisation on the front lines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans," Biden said.

--IANS

Also Read

Indian-American doctor Nirav D Shah named second-in-command at US CDC

US weekly flu hospitalisations hit record high since 2010: CDC data

A record 40 mn kids missed measles vaccine dose last year: WHO, US CDC

China hands daily Covid data duty to local CDC as nations seek transparency

New Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 spreading rapidly in US, says CDC

Sudan's warring generals send envoys to Saudi for firming up cease-fire

Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto describes his India visit as a 'success'

LIVE: King Charles enthronement 'interesting moment' for India, says envoy

UN experts warn Taliban restrictions on women may amount to femicide

Former US Prez Donald Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US CDC chief Rochelle Walensky announces departure by end of June

US CDC chief Rochelle Walensky
1 min read

Perils of new multilateralism

Multilateralism
6 min read

Sudan's warring generals send envoys to Saudi for firming up cease-fire

Sudan flag on soldiers arm
4 min read

Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto describes his India visit as a 'success'

EAM Jaishankar with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
2 min read

ED acting on 'malafide' FIR related to 10-yr-old case: Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance CEO, V P Nandakumar
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
1 min read

Here's how AI is once again putting tech companies in the hiring mood

artificial intelligence, AI
4 min read

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Wall Street climbs as investors cheer upbeat Apple earnings; Dow up 1.3%

Wall Street, US stocks, S&P, Dow Jones
3 min read

Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon