Former US Prez Donald Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

"It's a disgrace. Frankly it's a disgrace that something like this can be brought," Trump said

AP New York
Donald Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 3:16 AM IST
A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colourful denials.

Jurors got to see the video of Trump's October 2022 deposition over the past few days at the trial over a lawsuit filed against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump's testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself.

The video was made available Friday to news organisations covering the proceedings.

The video shows Trump answering questions in his trademark navy suit and a bright blue tie. He called Carroll's claim that he raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store "a false, disgusting lie."

"It's a disgrace. Frankly it's a disgrace that something like this can be brought," Trump said.

Trump reiterated his assertion that Carroll is "not my type," but also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.

Trump was also asked about the infamous "Access Hollywood" video in which Trump bragged about grabbing women's genitals. He said, as he has previously, that he was engaging in "locker room talk." Trump justified his comments about famous people being able to have their way with women, saying: "Historically that's true with stars."

All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday barring a last-minute decision by Trump to testify.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump United States rape case

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

