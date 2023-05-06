close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UN experts warn Taliban restrictions on women may amount to femicide

The restrictive measures and bans imposed by the Taliban have caused international condemnation and outrage, but the Taliban have shown no sign of willingness to lift them

AP Islamabad
The Taliban

The Taliban

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 2:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taliban restrictions on Afghan women and girls may amount to femicide if they are not reversed, a team of U.N. experts warned on Friday.

Since they seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have barred women from most jobs and workplaces, and girls can't go to school beyond the sixth grade. Woman are also banned from public spaces and must cover themselves from head to toe outside the home.

In a statement released Friday, the U.N. experts accused Afghanistan's Taliban authorities of the "most extreme forms of misogyny" and said there could be multiple preventable deaths that may amount to femicide if the restrictions are not reversed.

The restrictive measures and bans imposed by the Taliban have caused international condemnation and outrage, but the Taliban have shown no sign of willingness to lift them.

The U.N. experts also said the Taliban are imposing their interpretation of Islam, which appear not to be shared by the vast majority of Afghans. They expressed alarm about widespread mental health issues and accounts of escalating suicides among women and girls.

"As girls and women are prohibited from attending school above grade six, as well as university education, and they can only be provided care by female doctors, unless the restrictions are reversed rapidly, the stage may be set for multiple preventable deaths that could amount to femicide," said the experts, who shared their preliminary observations from an eight-day trip to Afghanistan.

Also Read

EU condemns fresh Taliban restrictions on women in public parks, gyms

US condemns Taliban's restrictions on women's education in Afghanistan

Afghan Taliban group will continue to stick to strict Islamic law: Official

Al-Qaeda India, Tehrik-e Taliban Pak leaders get global terrorists tag

Residents clash with Chinese authorities over Covid quarantine restrictions

Former US Prez Donald Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

Iran expels four Azerbaijani diplomats in a 'retaliatory' response

Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor

Great Britain to donate $100 million to save Brazil's Amazon rainforest

US announces new pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

The bans have reportedly contributed to an increase in the rates of child marriages and forced marriages, as well as the growth of gender-based violence "perpetrated with impunity," the statement said.

The U.N. experts noted, however, that gender-based discrimination in Afghanistan precedes the Taliban rule and is engrained in society, and urged the international community not to use Afghan women and girls for political purposes, saying their rights should never be a negotiation tool.

The experts, appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council, include Richard Bennett, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and the head of the working group on discrimination against women and girls, Dorothy Estrada-Tanck.

Last November, the U.N. experts said the Taliban treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan may amount to a crime against humanity and should be investigated and prosecuted under international law.

The Taliban at the time rejected their statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban United Nations women

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Former US Prez Donald Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

Donald Trump
2 min read

Iran expels four Azerbaijani diplomats in a 'retaliatory' response

Iran
1 min read

Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 62,400, silver jumps Rs 1,150 to 78,250

gold, gold prices
1 min read

BJP trying to get attention through religion-based politics: Himachal CM

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
2 min read

Organisations that spread hatred in country should be banned, says SP chief

Akhilesh Yadav
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
1 min read

Here's how AI is once again putting tech companies in the hiring mood

artificial intelligence, AI
4 min read

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Wall Street climbs as investors cheer upbeat Apple earnings; Dow up 1.3%

Wall Street, US stocks, S&P, Dow Jones
3 min read

Why Britain should tackle urgent challenges instead of reenacting its past

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon