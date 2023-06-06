close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions

CIA Director William Burns last month reportedly took a secret trip to Beijing in another sign the two sides are interested in restoring communication through various channels

AP Taipei (Taiwan)
Senior US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior US and Chinese diplomats held candid and productive talks in Beijing and agreed to keep open lines of communication to avoid tensions from spiralling into conflict, officials said Tuesday.

Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant US secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, was the most senior US official confirmed to have visited China on Monday since tensions between Washington and Beijing soared over the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon over the U.S. in early February.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the time postponed a planned trip to China, and Beijing has since largely rebuffed attempts at official exchanges, though two top U.S. and Chinese defense officials briefly interacted at a forum in Singapore over the weekend.

China's Foreign Ministry said Kritenbrink and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu had candid, constructive and fruitful communication on promoting the improvement of China-U.S. relations and properly managing differences.

Beijing said it had stated its solemn position on Taiwan a self-ruled island China claims as its territory to be annexed by force if necessary and other issues and that the two sides had agreed to maintain communication.

The U.S. State Department also said the two officials held candid and productive discussions as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and build on recent high-level diplomacy between the two countries.

Also Read

China no longer comfortable with status quo on Taiwan: Antony Blinken

China accuses US of interfering in training before aerial confrontation

Beijing blasts US over response to suspected Chinese spy balloon incursion

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Israeli-Palestinian tensions test US diplomacy as Antony Blinken visits

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

Pak's aviation body chief slams airport security for 'harassing passengers'

Airlines to profit, global air travel to increase amid challenges: IATA

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam, warns of rampant flooding

Time for India, Namibia to cooperate on global stage: EAM Jaishankar

The U.S. Navy on Sunday complained about an unsafe interaction in the Taiwan Strait, after a Chinese warship came within 150 yards (137 meters) of a U.S. destroyer. And last month, a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, where Beijing shares overlapping territorial claims with other nations.

CIA Director William Burns last month reportedly took a secret trip to Beijing in another sign the two sides are interested in restoring communication through various channels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US China China United States

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions

Senior US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions
2 min read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Jewellery, Art Work
2 min read

Tomato and ginger prices shoot up as rainfall dwindles crop supply

Tomato prices soar to 60-70 per kg due to crop damage in producing states
2 min read

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards are out on bujhansi.ac.in, details inside

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards
2 min read

NSE to shift Nifty Bank F&O expiry day to Friday, weeks after BSE

National Stock exchange, NSE
3 min read

Most Popular

Sandesara brothers fighting fraud charges in India flourishing in Nigeria

Nitin Sandesara
9 min read

India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

India USA flags
5 min read

Sandesara brothers fighting fraud charges in India flourishing in Nigeria

Nitin Sandesara
9 min read

Time for India, Namibia to cooperate on global stage: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
7 min read

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

Image
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon