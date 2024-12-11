Business Standard
Home / World News / US defence chief Lloyd Austin observes joint drills with Japan, Australia

US defence chief Lloyd Austin observes joint drills with Japan, Australia

Austin is in Japan to reaffirm the importance of their alliance and Washington's commitment to regional security

Lloyd Austin, Lloyd, Austin

Lloyd Austin noted as he observed the trilateral Yama Sakura 87 exercises held at the Japanese army's Camp Asaka on the outskirts of Tokyo that the necessary equipment. | Credit: Reuters

AP Camp Asaka (Japan)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin expressed confidence about enhanced military capabilities among the United States, Australia and Japan as he observed joint exercises Wednesday showcasing their closer cooperation as tensions grow in the region.

Austin is in Japan to reaffirm the importance of their alliance and Washington's commitment to regional security.

Austin noted as he observed the trilateral Yama Sakura 87 exercises held at the Japanese army's Camp Asaka on the outskirts of Tokyo that the necessary equipment, munitions and people are in place and these are the things that will guarantee success if we ever get challenged on the battlefield.

 

Japan, under a security strategy introduced in 2022, is pursuing a rapid military buildup to increase its deterrence against growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia, and has bolstered defense cooperation, especially with the United States and Australia.

On Tuesday, during talks with Japanese officials, Austin praised the strength of the Japan-US alliance at a time of rapid global political change, including unrest in South Korea and Syria.

He stressed that US cooperation with Tokyo and Seoul is crucial for regional stability.

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 19, target chemical weapons sites in Syria

Ghost gun

What are ghost guns, the weapon linked to UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting?

Credit Suisse

Verdict on Swiss handling of Credit Suisse meltdown to set tone for UBS

Bank of England, England

Bank of England set to stay in central bank slow lane, keep rates on hold

MIT University

MIT suspends Indian-origin student over pro-Palestinian article in magazine

The scenario-based command post exercises began last Friday and are combined with the US Army's Warfighter command post exercise for the first time, making it the largest since they began in 1982, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

More than 7,000 service members from the three countries are participating at multiple locations including Camp Kengun in southwestern Japan to simulate operations on remote islands as well as cross-domain operations including space and cyber defense, according to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The exercises end on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lloyd Austin, Lloyd, Austin

US def secy in Japan to discuss safety of Osprey aircraft, security ties

Lloyd Austin, Lloyd, Austin

US defence chief visits Kyiv for talks on how to keep supporting Ukraine

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US' top officials Blinken, Austin mourn Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Pentagon chief warns Iran of 'serious consequences' if it attacks Israel

Rajnath Singh, Lloyd Austin

Rajnath, Austin discuss defence cooperation; appreciate progress in INDUS-X

Topics : Lloyd Austin Japan Taiwan Australia United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon