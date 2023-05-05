US denies claims on role in Kremlin drone attack, says Russia is lying

The US has denied Russia's claims that the Washington had a role in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

A day after accusing Ukraine of carrying out the alleged attack aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was done with Washington's support.

Peskov said on Thursday that the US was "undoubtedly" behind the alleged attack, without providing evidence. "Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kiev, but in Washington," Peskov was quoted as saying by BBC.

Responding to Russian claims, US National Security spokesman John Kirby said: "Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple."

"The United States has nothing to do with it. We don't even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever."

The US official said Washington did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, and did not endorse attacks on individual leaders.

Also Read Al-Qaeda India, Tehrik-e Taliban Pak leaders get global terrorists tag India invited to join regional group on Afghanistan: Russian FM Lavrov Succession of killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri remains unclear: US After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference Counter-terrorism, multilateralism India's key focus during UNSC presidency Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems Taiwan trade chief warns against 'unnecessary fear' of China amid tensions LIVE: Northeast Frontier Railway stops all trains to Manipur amid violence Donald Trump seeks to move New York criminal case to federal court

Ukraine has said that the alleged attack was a false flag operation by Moscow, the British news broadcaster reported.

The alleged attack on the Kremlin occurred early on Wednesday. Footage on social media showed smoke rising over the government complex in central Moscow.

Later in the evening, the Kremlin press service claimed that Ukrainian drones had "attempted to strike" at the residence of Putin.

The Kremlin called the so-called attack a "planned terrorist action" and an "assassination attempt on the Russian President".

In response, Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine had no information about the attack on the Kremlin.

"What happened in Moscow was clearly a Russian escalation of the situation," he added.

Zelensky too denied that his country carried out an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

--IANS

sha/