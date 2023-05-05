close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US denies claims on role in Kremlin drone attack, says Russia is lying

"The United States has nothing to do with it. We don't even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever"

IANS Washington
John Kirby

John Kirby

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US has denied Russia's claims that the Washington had a role in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

A day after accusing Ukraine of carrying out the alleged attack aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was done with Washington's support.

Peskov said on Thursday that the US was "undoubtedly" behind the alleged attack, without providing evidence. "Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kiev, but in Washington," Peskov was quoted as saying by BBC.

Responding to Russian claims, US National Security spokesman John Kirby said: "Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple."

"The United States has nothing to do with it. We don't even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever."

The US official said Washington did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, and did not endorse attacks on individual leaders.

Also Read

Al-Qaeda India, Tehrik-e Taliban Pak leaders get global terrorists tag

India invited to join regional group on Afghanistan: Russian FM Lavrov

Succession of killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri remains unclear: US

After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference

Counter-terrorism, multilateralism India's key focus during UNSC presidency

Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA

Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems

Taiwan trade chief warns against 'unnecessary fear' of China amid tensions

LIVE: Northeast Frontier Railway stops all trains to Manipur amid violence

Donald Trump seeks to move New York criminal case to federal court

Ukraine has said that the alleged attack was a false flag operation by Moscow, the British news broadcaster reported.

The alleged attack on the Kremlin occurred early on Wednesday. Footage on social media showed smoke rising over the government complex in central Moscow.

Later in the evening, the Kremlin press service claimed that Ukrainian drones had "attempted to strike" at the residence of Putin.

The Kremlin called the so-called attack a "planned terrorist action" and an "assassination attempt on the Russian President".

In response, Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine had no information about the attack on the Kremlin.

"What happened in Moscow was clearly a Russian escalation of the situation," he added.

Zelensky too denied that his country carried out an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

--IANS

sha/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict United States

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA

Natural gas
1 min read

Blue Star rallies 5% on 1:1 bonus plan; 3-fold jump in Q4 net

Blue Star
2 min read

Congress under clutches of SDPI, PFI, can't come out of it: Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai
2 min read

Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems

Iran
2 min read

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US weekly jobless claims rise as higher borrowing costs cool demand

US jobless data
3 min read

ECB raises rates by 25 bps to 3.25% in inflation fight in a 7th hike

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

UBS weighs options for sale of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, say reports

UBS-Credit Suisse
3 min read

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

H1B visa
2 min read

J&J, cancer victims ordered to start settlement talks in bankruptcy

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon