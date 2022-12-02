Al-Qaeda India, Tehrik-e Taliban Pak leaders get global terrorists tag

The United States has designated four terrorists of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehrik-e Pakistan (TTP), as global terrorists and stated that the Biden administration is committed to ensuring that terrorist groups do not use Afghanistan as a platform for terrorism.

"The United States is committed to using its full set of counterterrorism tools to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including al-Qa'ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehrik-e Pakistan (TTP), as part of our relentless efforts to ensure that terrorists do not use Afghanistan as a platform for terrorism," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The Department of State designated four AQIS and TTP leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, for their leadership roles in their respective groups," he added.

The list of designated terrorists includes Osama Mehmood the emir of AQIS, Atif Yahya Ghouri the deputy emir of AQIS and Muhammad Maruf, responsible for AQIS' recruiting branch. The State Department has also designated the deputy emir of TTP Qari Amjad, who oversees operations and militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

As a result of these actions, all property and interests in property of those designated that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and all US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

"Yesterday's actions again demonstrate that we will continue to use all relevant tools to uphold our commitment to see to it that terrorists are not able to operate with impunity in Afghanistan," Blinken said.

The Afghan as part of the exit accord with the US vowed not to host terror groups, however, a UN Security Council report earlier this year said the movement has failed to fully cut ties with al-Qaeda and TTP.

Islamabad has also clashed with the Taliban government for providing safe haven for members of TTP, whose main goal is to topple the Pakistani government.

