Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US detains two for allegedly smuggling $160 mn Nvidia AI chips to China

US detains two for allegedly smuggling $160 mn Nvidia AI chips to China

The US has, up until some easing of rules under President Donald Trump this year, ramped up restrictions on exports to China, which it has said constitute a threat to national security

Nvidia

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia has now moved on to its Blackwell family of chips and plans another generational upgrade in 2026 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Vlad Savov
 
The US Department of Justice has detained two men for allegedly violating export control laws by attempting to smuggle at least $160 million worth of Nvidia Corp. AI chips to China. A third, the owner of a Houston company, has already pleaded guilty. 
The department alleges the men operated a smuggling network that spanned the Houston business, run by Alan Hao Hsu, and several warehouses across the US, which replaced Nvidia labels from H100 and H200 AI chips with the fictional “Sandkyan” brand before shipping them. Fanyue Gong, a Chinese citizen residing in Brooklyn, New York, and Benlin Yuan, a Canadian from Ontario, are alleged to have conspired with employees of a Hong Kong-based logistics company and a China-based AI technology company to circumvent US export controls.
 
 
The announcement demonstrates the importance of the chips that have become the center of a growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington. The US has, up until some easing of rules under President Donald Trump this year, ramped up restrictions on exports to China, which it has said constitute a threat to national security. Those rules have cost Nvidia and its counterparts billions in lost revenue. 

Also Read

Coforge

Analysts see up to 54% upside in Coforge; Nomura calls it top midcap IT bet

Donald Trump

Trump allows Nvidia to ship H200 AI chips to China, aims to keep US ahead

IBM logo, IBM

IBM boosts cloud computing push with nearly $11 billion Confluent deal

Artificial Intelligence

India makes its bets as AI chip race hots up; startup costs may fallpremium

Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde introduces Bill to regulate deepfakes in LS

 
The company’s Hopper generation of artificial intelligence chips was led initially by the H100, which was succeeded by the upgraded H200 in 2023. The DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs revealed the allegations on the same day that Trump said he’d allow Nvidia H200 sales to China for the first time — to a select number of customers.
 
“Operation Gatekeeper has exposed a sophisticated smuggling network that threatens our Nation’s security by funneling cutting-edge AI technology to those who would use it against American interests,” US Attorney Nicholas Ganjei said in the statement. “These chips are the building blocks of AI superiority and are integral to modern military applications.”
 
Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia has now moved on to its Blackwell family of chips and plans another generational upgrade in 2026, which Trump pointed to as reason to believe the US will retain its technological superiority even while allowing China some access.
 
Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has long advocated for opening sales to China, so that what he calls the American technology stack could proliferate globally. He’s also repeatedly said that he’s seen no evidence of his company’s semiconductors being diverted to the Chinese market.
 
“The export system is rigorous and comprehensive,” an Nvidia spokesperson said on Monday. “Even sales of older generation products on the secondary market are subject to strict scrutiny and review. While millions of controlled GPUs are in service at businesses, homes, and schools, we will continue to work with the government and our customers to ensure that second-hand smuggling does not occur.”

More From This Section

Earthquake

Magnitude 7.5 quake in Japan injures 23 people, triggers a 2-foot tsunami

Marco Rubio

Rubio, Hegseth discuss Indo-Pacific security with Australian counterparts

FBI

12 FBI agents fired for kneeling during protest sue to get their jobs back

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump proposing $12 bn aid for farmers hit hard by trade war with China

Boeing

Boeing completes $4.7 bn purchase of 737 Max supplier Spirit AeroSystems

Topics : Artificial intelligence US Department of Justice Nvidia Smuggling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon