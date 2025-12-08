Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IBM boosts cloud computing push with nearly $11 billion Confluent deal

IBM boosts cloud computing push with nearly $11 billion Confluent deal

Mountain View, California-based Confluent provides technology needed to manage massive, real-time data streams for artificial intelligence models

IBM logo, IBM

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IBM said on Monday it will buy data infrastructure company Confluent in a deal valued at $11 billion, ramping up its cloud-computing offerings to capitalize on an AI-driven demand boom.
 
Big Blue, under CEO Arvind Krishna, has doubled down on M&As to beef up its cloud and software business - a high-growth, high-margin area - as customers invest to upgrade their digital infrastructure to house complex artificial intelligence applications.
 
Mountain View, California-based Confluent provides technology needed to manage massive, real-time data streams for artificial intelligence models.
 
"IBM and Confluent together will enable enterprises to deploy generative and agentic AI better and faster," Krishna said in a statement.
 
 
"With the acquisition of Confluent, IBM will provide the smart data platform for enterprise IT, purpose-built for AI." The offer price of $31 per share represents a premium of around 34% to Confluent's last close. Confluent's shares surged nearly 30%, while IBM rose about 2% in early trading.

Also Read

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

Artificial Intelligence

India makes its bets as AI chip race hots up; startup costs may fallpremium

Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde introduces Bill to regulate deepfakes in LS

chips, semiconductors, semiconductor

Tata Semiconductor, Cyient, Applied Materials bag SCL modernisation tender

Justice Surya Kant

No question of unregulated AI use by judges, says CJI Surya Kant

 
The Confluent stock is up nearly 44% since October 7, the last trading session before Reuters reported that the company was exploring a sale after attracting acquisition interest.
 
STRING OF ACQUISITIONS
 
IBM has long turned to deal-making to gain scale and fend off competition, especially in cloud computing.
 
In April last year, the company bought cloud firm HashiCorp in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. Its $34 billion deal for Red Hat in 2019 is credited by analysts as the central catalyst that boosted its cloud business.
 
IBM will fund the Confluent deal with cash on hand and the transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026.
 
The deal is expected to boost IBM's adjusted core earnings within the first full year of the transaction's completion and it will add to free cash flow in year two.
 

More From This Section

Indian Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi(left), Telangana chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, and said Eric Swider, director, Trump Media & Technology Group, at the Telangana Rising summit at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad.

Trump Group to invest nearly ₹1 trillion in Telangana over 10 years

semiconductor, chip

HCLTech, Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank to maintain over 51% stake in all 3 of its listed entities: ED

Starlink

Starlink India pricing at ₹8,600 a month and ₹34,000 for equipmentpremium

Tata Electronics

Tata Electronics, Intel sign MoU to explore chip making, packaging in India

Topics : Artificial intelligence IBM Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon