Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US devising tactics to suppress us despite improvement in relations: China

Wang Yi, speaking to media during the annual meeting of China's legislature, said that relations with the US have improved, but America has not fulfilled its promises

China

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's foreign minister accused the US on Thursday of devising tactics to suppress China's rise and criticised the Biden administration for adding more Chinese companies to its sanctions lists.
Wang Yi, speaking to media during the annual meeting of China's legislature, said that relations with the US have improved since Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in November, but that America has not fulfilled its promises.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
If the US always says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a major power? If the US gets nervous and anxious when it hears the word 'China,' where is its confidence as a major power? he said. If the US is obsessed with suppressing China, it will eventually harm itself."

Wang, a 70-year-old veteran diplomat who has earned Xi's trust, returned to the foreign minister's post last summer after his successor, Qin Gang, was abruptly dismissed without explanation after a half year on the job.
Analysts had speculated the ruling Communist Party might use the weeklong meeting of the National People's Congress to name a new foreign minister, but that appeared off the table after an agenda released on the eve of the opening session did not include personnel changes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

Russia maneuvers carefully over Israel war; seeks to expand global clout

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Have rescued 1309 Indians from Israel since start of Gaza war: Jaishankar

Feb hottest on record with avg temp 1.77 deg C above pre-industrial period

Australian, Vietnamese PMs elevate their nations' economic relations

Britain's draft UN resolution calls for ceasefire in conflict-torn Sudan

China has stepped up grey-zone warfare to exhaust Taiwan: Defence report

Houthi attack kills 3 crew members in rebels' 1st fatal assault on shipping

Topics : US China China economy US China trade war China US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEMaha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon