Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

US factory output up first time in 3-months on surge in vehicle production

Total industrial production, which includes mining and utilities, jumped 1%, the most since the start of the year

Passenger vehicle, cars

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Vince Golle


US factory production rose in July for the first time in three months, boosted by a surge in motor-vehicle output that helped manufacturing to stabilize.
 
Output increased 0.5% from June, erasing the prior month’s decline, Federal Reserve data showed Wednesday. Total industrial production, which includes mining and utilities, jumped 1%, the most since the start of the year.

chart

 
Factory production was led by a 5.2% surge in motor-vehicle output. The annualized rate of car assemblies increased to 11.87 million units, the fastest rate since the end of 2018. The data showed that manufacturing output excluding motor vehicles rose just 0.1% after falling in the previous two months. 

chart

Also Read

Tata group closes in on deal to become India's first iPhone manufacturer

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

Schneider Electric to set up new factory in Bengal at Rs 140 cr investment

China's factory gate prices fell at fastest pace in 7 years in May: Report

Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

Tesla cuts prices 2nd time in 3 days, concerns of reigniting price war

Wheat prices rise after Russian attack on Ukrainian Port on Danube river

Researchers unveil 'demon particle' that can lead to making superconductors

Nepal ex-PM against misuse of open border with India by 'unwanted elements'

Strong bipartisan support from US Cong instrumental: PM on India-US ties


Even with the monthly advance, the Fed’s index of factory output was down 0.7% from a year ago, with manufacturers still facing challenges of a struggling global economy.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...
 
“With downward revisions of past data accounting for the upward surprises in the July report, and with the headline being driven more so by weather than by demand for core goods, we continue to view the manufacturing landscape as softening as demand for core goods wanes.”

— Stuart Paul

While recent surveys of purchasing managers at manufacturers continue to show activity is shrinking, the pace of decline is no longer steepening.

Production of business equipment rose by the most in three months, the Fed’s report showed. Output of all consumer goods increased 1.4%, the biggest gain since the end of 2020.

Retail sales in July rose by more than forecast and prior months were revised higher, according to government data released Tuesday.

The Fed’s report showed capacity utilization at factories, a measure of potential output being used, increased to 77.8%. Overall utilization also increased.

Utility output jumped 5.4%, the first gain in four months, as higher temperatures across the country bolstered demand for air conditioning. Mining production also rose.

Meanwhile, production of defense-related goods continued to rise. The Fed’s index of military and space equipment increased another 1% in July to a record.
Topics : US factory vehicle production automobile manufacturer US economy

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon