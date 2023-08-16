Wheat prices rise after Russian attack on Ukrainian Port on Danube river

Also Read

Chicago wheat falls after Russian attack on Ukraine port renews worries

Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal

Operations at several ports, oil rigs halted as India prepares for Biparjoy

Govt says wheat crop condition 'normal' so far; plans to procure 34.1 mt

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

Researchers unveil 'demon particle' that can lead to making superconductors

Nepal ex-PM against misuse of open border with India by 'unwanted elements'

Strong bipartisan support from US Cong instrumental: PM on India-US ties

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic blood pressure lowering drug