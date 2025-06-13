US gave regional allies heads up on Israel's planned attack on Iran: Report

The U.S. State Department informed a number of regional allies in the West Asia of Israel's looming strike on Iran hours before the attack took place, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
In a diplomatic note sent out Thursday afternoon, the State Department confirmed that the Israeli attack was set to take place late on Thursday. Qatar was among the countries which received the heads up.
Washington was not involved in Israel's operation and was not providing any support, the note said, adding that President Donald Trump has been very clear on his desire for peace in the region but at the same time has been firm that Tehran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.
Israel launched a barrage of strikes across Iran on Friday, saying it had attacked nuclear facilities and missile factories and killed military commanders in what could be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.
