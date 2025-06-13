Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US gave regional allies heads up on Israel's planned attack on Iran: Report

US gave regional allies heads up on Israel's planned attack on Iran: Report

In a diplomatic note sent out Thursday afternoon, the State Department confirmed that the Israeli attack was set to take place late on Thursday. Qatar was among the countries which received heads up

US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The U.S. State Department informed a number of regional allies in the West Asia of Israel's looming strike on Iran hours before the attack took place, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. 
In a diplomatic note sent out Thursday afternoon, the State Department confirmed that the Israeli attack was set to take place late on Thursday. Qatar was among the countries which received the heads up. 
Washington was not involved in Israel's operation and was not providing any support, the note said, adding that President Donald Trump has been very clear on his desire for peace in the region but at the same time has been firm that Tehran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. 
 
Israel launched a barrage of strikes across Iran on Friday, saying it had attacked nuclear facilities and missile factories and killed military commanders in what could be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon. 
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics : US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Iran nuclear agreement

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

