Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Air France-KLM CEO backs Boeing 787 after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Air France-KLM CEO backs Boeing 787 after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Speaking at the same event, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury also expressed condolences to families of victims of the crash, the worst aviation disaster in a decade

Air India, plane crash

"We still have confidence in the airplane; we have 34 787s in the KLM fleet," Ben Smith, CEO of the Franco-Dutch airline group, told the Paris Air Forum conference on Friday

Reuters PARIS
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The head of Air France-KLM voiced confidence in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as he expressed condolences to Air India and those affected by the deadly crash of a London-bound passenger jet in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"We still have confidence in the airplane; we have 34 787s in the KLM fleet," Ben Smith, CEO of the Franco-Dutch airline group, told the Paris Air Forum conference on Friday, noting that the tragic accident is under investigation.

Speaking at the same event, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury also expressed condolences to families of victims of the crash, the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

 

India's air accident agency is investigating the cause of the crash which killed more than 240 people and safety experts have cautioned it is too early to speculate on the causes.

India's aviation regulator on Friday directed Air India to carry out safety inspections on its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, an order showed on Friday.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US protest, protest against Trump, Musk

Why 'No Kings' protests are targeting Trump's Flag Day military parade

US President Donald Trump

'It will only get worse': Trump warns Iran after Israel strikes Tehran

Iran attach, Israel attack on iran, strike

Iran loses key commanders as Israeli strikes hit major military sites

Iran, Iran flag

Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

'I like Tesla': Trump signals truce with Elon Musk after week-long feud

Topics : Boeing Air India ahmedabad plane crash KLM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon