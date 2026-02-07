US asked Ukraine, Russia to reach war deal by June, says Zelenskyy
If the June deadline is not met, the Trump administration will likely put pressure on both sides to meet it, he added
The US has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach an agreement to end the nearly four-year war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters.
If the June deadline is not met, the Trump administration will likely put pressure on both sides to meet it, he added.
"The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule," Zelenskyy said, speaking to reporters on Friday. Zelenskyy's comments were embargoed until Saturday morning.
"And they say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events," he said.
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST