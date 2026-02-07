US envoy Sergio Gor in Mumbai to cheer American team at T20 World Cup match

Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Saturday landed in Mumbai to cheer for his team for the T20 World Cup.

Gor said it was a big day for his team.

In a post on X, he said, "Just landed in Mumbai for the T20WorldCup game! Big day for team USA. Go Team USA"

 

 

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, along with members of the support staff, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai ahead of Team India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the USA at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian cricket team members also offered prayers at the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be defending their T20 World Cup title in the 2026 edition.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is starting today (February 7) and is set to conclude on March 8. The first match of the 20-team tournament features Pakistan and the Netherlands, who are playing the campaign opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday.

The USA is a part of Group A in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and will start against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from February 7 onwards. In the previous edition, the USA put the entire world on notice with a Super Eight finish in their debut World Cup across both formats and even went on to defeat Pakistan. Besides this win, they also had close matches with India and South Africa, the eventual champions and runners-up, almost chasing down 195 set by the Proteas in the Super Eight stage but falling 18 runs short.

USA T20 WC Squad: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

 

Topics : United States Mumbai ICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

