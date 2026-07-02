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Home / World News / US govt in advanced talks with AI companies for voluntary model standards

US govt in advanced talks with AI companies for voluntary model standards

Washington has tightened oversight of new model releases to ‌flag risks amid concerns advanced AI ​could be misused by military ​intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern

AI, Artificial Intelligence

The standards would ​set benchmarks for advanced models and timelines, while clarifying who can access them in the United States and abroad (Photo: Reuetrs)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

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The US government is ​in advanced talks with AI companies to create voluntary standards for the release of new models, with an announcement possible as soon as next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
 
Washington has tightened oversight of new model releases to ‌flag risks amid concerns advanced AI ​could be misused by military ​intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern.
 
The standards would ​set benchmarks for advanced models and timelines, while clarifying who can access them in the United States and abroad, according to the FT report.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House, Anthropic, and ​OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular ‌business hours.
 
 
In June, US President Donald Trump issued an ​executive order directing agencies to work with leading AI developers to test advanced models before release, and to draft standards for them.

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Japan's Fugu, China's GLM-5.2 and Anthropic's Claude Mythos showcase how different AI architectures excel in different benchmark tests.

Fugu vs GLM-5.2 vs Mythos: Why AI benchmarks crown different winners

 
Google has been in talks with ‌the government ahead of the release ​of advanced coding models with ‌more sophisticated capabilities, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the ‌company was also involved in broader discussions on industry standards. FT first reported ​the details.
 
The US Commerce Department on Tuesday lifted export controls on Anthropic's most advanced Fable and Mythos ​models, less than three weeks after ordering their suspension over national security concerns.
 
OpenAI has also faced constraints. Last week, it ‌delayed a full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the US government's request, limiting ‌access to a small group of vetted partners. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing for IPOs. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Google AI Models US government OpenAI

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

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