Modi, Takaichi to focus on Indo-Pacific, economic security at annual summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold the annual India-Japan summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, with a free and open Indo-Pacific expected to be a key focus area.

The two sides are expected to take steps to strengthen cooperation across 10 sectors, including defence, semiconductors, critical minerals, resilient supply chains and energy security.

Tokyo has expressed interest in New Delhi's efforts to strengthen India's energy resilience by assisting in the development of strategic oil and gas reserves.

India and Japan are also expected to adopt measures to reduce their reliance on China for critical minerals.

According to a Nikkei newspaper report, India and Japan are also considering establishing a local currency settlement mechanism that would allow direct transactions between the yen and the rupee.

The two leaders will discuss further strengthening mutually complementary cooperation under the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade, announced during Modi's visit to Japan in August 2025, particularly in the areas of economic security, including energy, and economic growth through investment and innovation.

Japan committed ¥10 trillion in private investment in India over the next 10 years in August, with several of these investments earmarked for projects in the northeastern region of the country.

The Takaichi-led delegation, which includes 50 Japanese business leaders, was initially scheduled to hold talks with the Indian leadership in Guwahati. However, the venue of the annual summit was shifted to New Delhi because of logistical issues.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, cooperation continues to deepen across a wide range of sectors. The bilateral framework now comprises more than 70 dialogue mechanisms.

Before leaving for New Delhi on her three-day visit, Takaichi said in Tokyo on Wednesday: "Cooperation with India, a nation with which we share the same fundamental values and strategic interests, is becoming increasingly important as geopolitical uncertainties deepen."

"During this visit, I hope to work with Prime Minister Modi on furthering concrete cooperation in three areas: deepening strategic cooperation between Japan and India in the context of the broader international situation, furthering cooperation on economic security, and fostering collaboration to ensure businesses can invest and innovate," she said.