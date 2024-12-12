Business Standard
Home / World News / US House passes massive defense policy bill, despite transgender provision

US House passes massive defense policy bill, despite transgender provision

The tally was 281-140 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, sending it for consideration by the Democratic-led US Senate

US Senate

The bill bans the military health program, TRICARE, from covering gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members if it could risk sterilization. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US House of Representatives passed a defense policy bill on Wednesday, governing a record $895 billion in annual military spending, despite inclusion of a controversial policy targeting gender-affirming care for transgender children. 
The tally was 281-140 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, sending it for consideration by the Democratic-led US Senate. 
In addition to the typical NDAA provisions on purchases of military equipment and boosting competitiveness with archrivals like China and Russia, this year's 1,800-page bill focuses on improving the quality of life for the US military. 
It authorizes a 14.5% pay increase for the lowest-ranking troops, and 4.5% for the rest of the force, which is higher than usual. It also authorizes the construction of military housing, schools and childcare centers. 
 
The bill bans the military health program, TRICARE, from covering gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members if it could risk sterilization. 
Including the provision in the bill, which sets policy for the Department of Defense, underscored how much attention transgender issues have gotten in US politics and indicated Republicans plan to continue to highlight the politically polarizing topic. 

More From This Section

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Canadian premiers urge strong response to Trump tariff threat: Minister

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump invites China's Prez Xi Jinping to attend inauguration: Report

US China flag, US-China flag

Chinese Salt Typhoon telecom hacking: Senators say US must boost security

Housing, China's housing

UK housing market gathers pace despite cloudy outlook, shows survey

Oil

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

President-elect Donald Trump and many other Republicans blasted Democrats for supporting transgender rights during the 2024 election campaign, which ended with Republicans keeping control of the House and taking control of the Senate and White House starting next month. 
After it passed, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the measure as refocusing the military on its core mission. "Our men and women in uniform should know their first obligation is protecting our nation, not woke ideology," he said in a statement. 
The measure did not include some other Republican proposals on social issues, including an effort to prohibit TRICARE from covering gender-affirming care for transgender adults and a measure that would have reversed the Pentagon's policy of funding travel for abortion for troops stationed in states where the procedure is banned. 
The massive bill is one of the few major pieces of legislation that Congress passes every year and lawmakers take great pride in having passed it every year for more than six decades. 
The bill is a compromise between Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, reached during weeks of negotiations behind closed doors. House passage sends the measure to the Democratic-led Senate. Passage there would send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law or veto. 
The NDAA authorizes Pentagon programs, but does not fund them. Congress must separately pass funding in a spending bill for the fiscal year ending in September 2025. That bill is unlikely to be enacted before March.

Also Read

PremiumThanuja: A Memoir of Migration and Transition

Crossing the trans bar: Thanuja Singam's journey through struggles and hope

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's team denies any plan to ban transgender military personnel

Transgender community rallies in Jammu, demands assembly seat reservation

Transgender community rallies in Jammu, demands assembly seat reservation

LGBTQ, same sex marriage

No restrictions for queer community to open joint bank accounts: FinMin

transgender

Transgender identity certificate will be treated as valid document: Centre

Topics : Transgender US Senate Republican Party Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon