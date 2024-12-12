Business Standard
Home / World News / Chinese Salt Typhoon telecom hacking: Senators say US must boost security

Chinese Salt Typhoon telecom hacking: Senators say US must boost security

US agencies held classified briefings for the Senate and the House of Representatives over the last week about the hacking incident

US China flag, US-China flag

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan said in briefings US officials focused on defense efforts to address Chinese hacking. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States must do more to address hacking threats after China's alleged efforts known as Salt Typhoon to infiltrate American telecommunications companies and steal data about US calls, senators said at a hearing Wednesday. 
"This attack likely represents the largest telecommunications hack in our nation's history," said Senator Ben Ray Lujan, a Democrat who chairs a telecom subcommittee. 
"There's a lot that we still don't know about the damage that was done by the Salt Typhoon hacks, but what we do know is that more must be done to prevent attacks like this." Republican Senator Ted Cruz said the "attack from a state-actor against our nationâ€™s infrastructure will not be the last. We must plug any vulnerabilities in communications networks." 
 
US agencies held classified briefings for the Senate and the House of Representatives over the last week about the hacking incident. 
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel last week proposed requiring telecom firms to submit an annual certification attesting that they have a plan in place to protect against cyberattacks. Lujan said federal agencies' outstanding recommendations "must be fully implemented across our networks." 
Republican Senator Dan Sullivan said in briefings US officials focused on defense efforts to address Chinese hacking. 

More From This Section

Housing, China's housing

UK housing market gathers pace despite cloudy outlook, shows survey

Oil

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Israel, Palestine explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast mission

Lula Da Silva

Brazil's Lula to undergo new surgery to minimise further brain bleeding

HSBC

HSBC, WB's IFC launch $1 bn trade finance programme for emerging markets

"What about offense?" he asked. "What about deterrence?" The White House last week said at least eight telecommunications and infrastructure firms in the United States had been impacted and a large number of Americans' metadata has been stolen in the sweeping cyber espionage campaign. 
Chinese officials have previously described the allegations as disinformation and said Beijing "firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms." The House is set to vote Wednesday on an annual defense bill that includes nearly $3.1 billion for US telecom companies to remove equipment made by Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE from American wireless networks. 
The FCC says removing the insecure equipment is estimated to cost $4.98 billion but Congress previously only approved $1.9 billion for the "rip and replace" program. 
US officials previously alleged hackers targeted Verizon , AT&T, Lumen and others, and stole telephone audio intercepts along with a large tranche of call record data.

Also Read

White House

US agencies to brief House on alleged Chinese Salt Typhoon telecom hacking

Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda's server hacked, hackers demand payment in cryptocurrency

cyber fraud

At least 8 US firms, dozens of nations impacted by China's hacking: WH

Danger, Hack, Hacking

HDFC Life Insurance suffers data breach: What customers must know

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the

Hacker builds website to leak insurer Star Health's data days after lawsuit

Topics : Hacking United States China Republican Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon