Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US issues travel advisory for citizens ahead of Feb 8 elections in Pakistan

The US Embassy in Pakistan on Friday issued an advisory and asked its citizens to remain vigilant and aware of the locations of political rallies occurring in areas they intend to visit

Pakistan

The advisory said on February 8, election day, areas around polling stations may be crowded and US citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan's elections should avoid them | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US has issued a travel advisory for American citizens visiting Pakistan and asked them to exercise caution ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8, and also warned of potential poll-related violence.
The US Embassy in Pakistan on Friday issued an advisory and asked its citizens to remain vigilant and aware of the locations of political rallies occurring in areas they intend to visit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The advisory said on February 8, election day, areas around polling stations may be crowded and US citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan's elections should avoid them.
The mission noted that political parties in Pakistan were campaigning actively, such as taking out marches, rallies, and speeches, which are intrinsic to any democratic process. However, it further said that such public gatherings have the potential to block traffic, disrupt transportation and create obstacles to free movement and safety.
The advisory also cautioned that in some instances, political activities in Pakistan have been targeted for violence. Scores of pre-poll attacks on political parties have been reported this week from the troubled provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The US mission advised American citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan's elections to avoid visiting areas around polling stations on February 8 as they may be crowded.
There could also be disruptions to internet and cellular service leading up to and throughout election day, it said.
It also provided recommendations such as avoiding areas of large public gatherings, exercising caution if one unexpectedly finds themselves in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and reviewing one's personal security plans.
The embassy urged US citizens to monitor local media, keep a low profile and also carry their identification documents and cooperate with police.

Also Read

FBI director warns about threats to Americans from those inspired by Hamas

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan is still mathematically in race for semis spot

NZ vs PAK highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semis hopes still alive

Iran targets militant group in Pak: All you need to know about Jaish al-Adl

Pak court likely to announce verdict in Imran Khan's marriage case

PM Modi calls for cooperation among countries in justice delivery

Ahead of Pak general elections, minority Hindus feel left out of process

Backed drone deal with India after 'painstaking discussions': Senator

India-Australia friendship 10 out of 10, PM Modi inspiring leader: Ex-Oz PM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Pakistan Americans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon