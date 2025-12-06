Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US judge questions Trump's authority over California National Guard troops

US judge questions Trump's authority over California National Guard troops

The Republican president has also tried to use California Guard members in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, as part of his effort to send the military into Democratic-run cities

Members of the National Guard near the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC

Justice Department Attorney Eric Hamilton said federal law gives the president the power to extend control of state Guard troops as long as he deems that necessary | Image: Bloomberg

AP San Francisco
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge on Friday sharply questioned the Trump administration's authority and need to maintain command of California National Guard troops it first deployed to Los Angeles in June following violent protests.

At a hearing in San Francisco, US District Judge Charles Breyer suggested conditions in Los Angeles had changed since the initial deployment, and he questioned whether the administration could control state Guard troops forever under its interpretation of federal law.

"No crisis lasts forever," he said. "I think experience teaches us that crises come and crises go. That's the way it works."  He pressed an attorney for the government for any evidence that state authorities were either unable or unwilling to help keep federal personnel and property in the area safe and noted President Donald Trump had access to tens of thousands of active duty troops in California.

 

California officials have asked Breyer to issue a preliminary injunction returning control of remaining California National Guard troops in Los Angeles to the state. Breyer did not immediately rule. He has previously found the administration's deployment of the California National Guard illegal.

"The National Guard is not the president's travelling private army to deploy where he wants, when he wants, for as long as he wants, for any reason he wants, or no reason at all," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said after the hearing.

Also Read

US immigrants, Migrants US

US Border Patrol imposes $5,000 fee on illegal US border crossers

students, foreign students, US education

Foreign student spending in US falls record 5.3% on visa crackdown

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

US, Ukraine officials report progress on creating postwar security plan

gaza, palestine

International body to govern Gaza to be announced by end of year: Officials

us flag, birthright citizenship, united states

US Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump's birthright citizenship order

Trump initially called up more than 4,000 California National Guard troops in response to the protests over his stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws, but that number had dropped to several hundred by late October, with only a 100 or so troops remaining in the Los Angeles area.

The Republican president, however, has also tried to use California Guard members in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, as part of his effort to send the military into Democratic-run cities despite fierce resistance from mayors and governors.

Justice Department Attorney Eric Hamilton said federal law gives the president the power to extend control of state Guard troops as long as he deems that necessary.

The remaining troops in Los Angeles were allowing immigration agents to continue their mission and protecting federal property, he said, noting someone threw two incendiary devices into a federal building on Monday.

The court did not have the authority to review how the president manages a Guard mission that is in progress, but even if it could, it had to consider the violence this summer, Hamilton said.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to what happened in Los Angeles in June of this year," he said.

Trump's call up of the California National Guard was the first time in decades that a state's national guard was activated without a request from its governor and marked a significant escalation in the administration's efforts to carry out its mass deportation policy. They were stationed outside a federal detention center downtown where protesters gathered, and later sent on the streets to protect immigration officers as they made arrests.

California sued, and Breyer issued a temporary restraining order that required the administration to return control of the Guard troops to California. An appeals court panel, however, put that decision on hold. Breyer was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

California argued that the president was using Guard members in violation of a law limiting the use of the military in domestic affairs.

The administration said courts could not second-guess the president's decision that violence during the protests made it impossible for him to execute U.S. laws with regular forces and reflected a rebellion, or danger of rebellion.

In September, Breyer ruled after a trial that the deployment violated the law. Other judges have blocked the administration from deploying National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, and Chicago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, passes away at 96

Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, passes away at 96

Flavio Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro's son to run for Brazil presidency in 2026 after father's jailing

White House, shutdown

White House creates media 'hall of shame' in fresh attack on news outlets

The Perplexity app on a smartphone

New York Times sues Perplexity AI for 'illegal' copying of content

Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump covets Nobel Peace Prize, FIFA cozies up to him with its own award

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Court cases US Military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon