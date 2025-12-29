Monday, December 29, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Justice Department using fraud law to target companies on DEI programmes

US Justice Department using fraud law to target companies on DEI programmes

Trump had said that the previous Biden administration expanded DEI programmes across government departments and described them as unfair and wasteful

google, google logo

Google and Verizon have been asked by the US Department of Justice to share documents and details about their workplace diversity policies. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has started investigations into how big US companies use diversity programmes while hiring and promoting employees, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
 
According to the report, companies such as Google and Verizon have been asked by the US Department of Justice to share documents and details about their workplace diversity policies.
 
The investigations are being carried out under the False Claims Act, a law that allows the US government to recover money lost due to fraud. Companies from multiple sectors, such as automobiles, medicines, defence, and utilities, are also under scrutiny, the report said. Some of these firms have met even Justice Department officials in person.
 

US tightens DEI crackdown

Along with immigration, the Trump administration has tightened its action against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes. Soon after taking office on January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an order to end all DEI programmes.
 
Trump said the previous Biden administration expanded DEI programmes across government departments and described them as unfair and wasteful. He said the government should treat everyone equally and spend public money only on national priorities.
 
According to the order, all federal departments were asked to close DEI, DEI Accessibility, and environmental justice offices. This includes ending diversity officers’ roles, equity action plans, and DEI-based hiring, training, promotions, and performance reviews.
 
Government hiring and evaluations will now be based only on merit, skills, performance, and hard work. Agencies have also been asked to provide details of DEI-related jobs, spending, grants, contracts, and training done since 2021.

More From This Section

Turkish gendarmerie special forces team leaves the site where Turkish security forces launched an operation on a house believed to contain suspected Islamic State militants | REUTERS

Islamic State militants open fire on police in Turkiye, 7 officers wounded

South Korean Prez Lee returns to presidential palace avoided by predecessor

South Korean Prez Lee returns to presidential palace avoided by predecessor

cars, auto industry

Sri Lankan car importers urge govt to waive 3% penalty on imported vehicles

Fire at Indonesian retirement home kills 16 elderly residents, 15 survive

Fire at Indonesian retirement home kills 16 elderly residents, 15 survive

Bondi beach attack, Australia

Bondi Beach victims' kin seek more action on antisemitism, security failure

Topics : Google workplace diversity gender diversity US Department of Justice BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon