Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US-led strikes on Houthi rebels draw attention back to war raging in Yemen

A Saudi-led coalition including the United Arab Emirates launched a war to back Yemen's exiled government in 2015

Yemen

Yemen has been targeted by US military action over the last four American presidencies | Representative Image

AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US-led airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels over their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea pulled the world's focus Friday back on the yearslong war raging in the Arab world's poorest nation, even as shipping across the wider Mideast remains threatened.
As the bombing lit the predawn sky over multiple sites held by the Iranian-backed rebels, Saudi Arabia quickly sought to distance itself from the attacks as it seeks to maintain a delicate dtente with Iran and a cease-fire in the Yemen war from which it hopes to finally withdraw.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, the US Navy acknowledged an attack days earlier on a ship in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean an attack that may signal Iran's willingness to strike vessels as part of a wider maritime campaign over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Tehran on Thursday separately seized another tanker involved in an earlier crisis over America seizing oil targeted by international sanctions on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
Yemen has been targeted by US military action over the last four American presidencies. A campaign of drone strikes began under President George W. Bush to target the local affiliate of al-Qaida, attacks that have continued under the Biden administration. Meanwhile, the US has launched raids and other military operations amid the ongoing war in Yemen.
That war began when the Houthis swept into the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition including the United Arab Emirates launched a war to back Yemen's exiled government in 2015, quickly morphing the conflict into a regional confrontation as Iran backed the Houthis with weapons and other support.
That war, however, has slowed as the Houthis maintain their grip on the territory they hold. The UAE even came under Houthi missile fire multiple times in 2022. After the Emirates left the war, Saudi Arabia reached a Chinese-mediated deal with Iran to ease tensions in hopes of finally withdrawing from the war.
However, an overall deal has yet to be reached, likely sparking Saudi Arabia's expression Friday of great concern over the airstrikes.
While the kingdom stresses the importance of preserving the security and stability of the Red Sea region, ... it calls for restraint and avoiding escalation, the Foreign Ministry's statement said.

Also Read

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

2 missiles fired near USS Mason from Yemen after ship seizure: US military

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Red Sea attacks: US sanctions money network tied to Yemen Houthi rebels

Yemen's southern leader renews calls for separate state at United Nations

Canadian politician Ed Broadbent, a social democracy stalwart, dies at 87

EAM Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Red Sea attacks, Gaza, Ukraine war

Ahead of polls, leader of Imran's PTI shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Tesla is raising worker wages as auto union tries to raise its EV plants

Guyana rejects quest for US military base as dispute with Venezuela deepens

There was no immediate reaction from Iran, which has supplied weapons and aid to the Houthis.
Meanwhile Friday, the US Navy confirmed an attack days earlier that happened near the coasts of India and Sri Lanka. The chemical tanker Pacific Gold was struck Jan. 4 by what the Navy called an Iranian one-way attack drone, causing some damage to the vessel but no injuries.
Iran's actions are contrary to international law and threaten maritime security and stability, said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.
The Pacific Gold is managed by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company is ultimately controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Eastern Pacific, as well as naval officials in India and Sri Lanka, had not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press over the attack. Eastern Pacific previously has been targeted in suspected Iranian attacks.
A private security official previously acknowledged to the AP that the attack took place. The attack had been first reported by the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, a channel politically affiliated with Hezbollah that has previously announced other Iran-linked attacks in the region. Iran itself has not acknowledged carrying out the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yemen war Yemeni Yemen famine Yemen missiles Yemen civil war US airstrikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon