Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

2 missiles fired near USS Mason from Yemen after ship seizure: US military

Central Command also said it apprehended five armed attackers who targeted the Central Park

Missile, Ballistic missile

Representative image (Photo: ANI Twitter)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen came near a US warship after it aided a tanker that had been seized in the Gulf of Aden, the US military said on Monday, raising the stakes amid a series of ship attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
A statement from US Central Command said the missiles splashed down in the water some 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from the USS Mason as it aided the tanker Central Park.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
''There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident," Central Command said.
The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the attack.
Central Command also said it apprehended five armed attackers who targeted the Central Park.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Yemen's southern leader renews calls for separate state at United Nations

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

Saudi guards have killed hundreds of migrants crossing border, says report

Carried on overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfields: Russia

Luxon sworn in as New Zealand prime minister, says economy is top priority

Profits at China's industrial companies rise as deflation persists

Meta knowingly designed platforms to hook kids, claims US court document

ByteDance to fire hundreds and shut Nuverse in major gaming retreat

Attackers release Israel-linked tanker seized off Yemen coast: Officials

Topics : US Military Yemen United States West Asia

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon