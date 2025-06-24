Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US lifts 'shelter in place' warning for Americans in Qatar after ceasefire

US lifts 'shelter in place' warning for Americans in Qatar after ceasefire

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

Russia, China and Pakistan seek UN resolution condemning US strikes on Iran and calling for ceasefire (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The State Department has lifted the shelter in place warning to Americans in Qatar that it issued earlier Monday ahead of Iranian missile launches at a US military base there in retaliation for weekend US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time after nearly all of the missiles were intercepted and Iran signalled there would be no more.

It noted that Qatari airspace, which had been closed earlier, remained closed and that the security situation in the country could change rapidly.

 

Russia, China and Pakistan seek UN resolution condemning US strikes on Iran and calling for ceasefire

The draft Security Council resolution, circulated to its 15 members for comments and obtained by The Associated Press, is almost certain to be vetoed by the United States in its present form. It could be changed in negotiations.

Also Read

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts; Nifty tests 25,200; defence stocks fall, OMCs soar

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims Iran-Israel ceasefire, Tehran says no deal yet: Top updates

Iran hits US bases in Qatar

A look at Al Udeid Air Base, US military site in Qatar that Iran attacked

stock market, bse, markets, market, bull, bull market

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 points on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Shambhu S Kumaran, Indian envoy at IAEA

India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

It condemns in the strongest terms the attacks against peaceful nuclear sites and facilities in Iran under safeguard by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The draft also calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, urgent protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear issue that guarantees its exclusively peaceful nature in exchange for the lifting of unilateral and multilateral sanctions against Iran.

Israel search and rescue teams prepare for another night of potential missiles from Iran.

In a makeshift base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, more than a hundred reservists have been working around the clock trying to find survivors and dig people out of the rubble after missile strike.

Soldiers said after Iran's strike on the US base in Qatar they're on high alert.

We're very focused we think there's going to be a response from Iran, we don't know what to responses will be, said Matan Schneider the company's second in command for the search and rescue team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airports, passengers

US strikes on Iran add to global travel disruptions, flight cancellations

Harvard, Harvard University

US judge extends block on Trump-era ban on foreign students at Harvard

nuclear power plant

NYC governor to build state's first new nuclear power plant in decades

US Supreme Court

SC allows Trump to restart deportation of migrants away from home countries

Donald Trump

Trump thanks Iran for 'early notice' before bombing US base in Qatar

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Iran Qatar US-Qatar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon