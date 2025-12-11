Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US nuclear bombers join Japan in show of force after China-Russia drills

The flight of two US B-52 bombers with three Japanese F-35s and three F-15s marked the first US show of military presence since China began its exercises in the region last week

The 6th Air Wing of Japan Air Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighters hold a joint military drill with the U.S. B-52 bomber over Sea of Japan | Reuters

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

US nuclear-capable bombers flew over the Sea of Japan alongside Japanese fighter jets on Wednesday, Tokyo said, in a show of force following Chinese and Russian drills in the skies and seas around Japan and South Korea. 
Japan and the US "reaffirmed their strong resolve to prevent any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and confirmed the readiness posture of both the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and US forces," Japan's defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday. 
The flight of two US B-52 strategic bombers with three Japanese F-35 stealth fighters and three F-15 air-superiority jets was the first time the US had asserted its military presence since China began military exercises in the region last week. 
 
The display follows a joint flight of Chinese and Russian strategic bombers in the East China Sea and western Pacific on Tuesday and separate Chinese aircraft carrier drills that prompted Japan to scramble jets that Tokyo said were targeted by radar beams. 
The encounter drew criticism from Washington, which said the incident was "not conducive to regional peace and stability" and reaffirmed that its alliance with Japan was "unwavering". 

Both Japan and South Korea host US forces, with Japan home to the biggest concentration of American military power overseas, including an aircraft carrier strike group and a US Marine expeditionary force.
 
China denied Tokyos accusation, saying Japanese jets flying near the carrier had endangered its air operations south of Japan. 
South Korea's military said it also scrambled fighter jets when the Chinese and Russian aircraft entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday, an area that extends beyond its airspace and is used for early warning. 
Chinese military ships and aircraft operate almost daily around Taiwan, in what Taipei says is part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign. 
Late on Wednesday, Taiwan's defence ministry said Chinese J-16 fighters and H-6 bombers had again carried out long-range training in the Western Pacific after passing to the south of Taiwan. 
Regional tensions have risen since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi triggered a dispute with Beijing last month with her remarks on how Tokyo might react to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan. 
China claims democratically governed Taiwan and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island, which sits just over 100 km (62 miles) from Japanese territory and is surrounded by sea lanes on which Tokyo relies. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

Topics : Japan US Military China Russia Taiwan

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

