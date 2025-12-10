Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Did the US commit a war crime at sea? Decoding the Pete Hegseth strike row

Did the US commit a war crime at sea? Decoding the Pete Hegseth strike row

US lawmakers are probing a September 2 strike on an alleged drug boat off Venezuela and a reported second blast on survivors, raising questions on authority, war powers and the law of armed conflict

Pete Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing the most serious crisis of his tenure after a September 2 strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off Venezuela and a follow-up “double tap” that killed two survivors.(Photo:PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth is facing the most serious crisis of his tenure after a September 2 strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off Venezuela and a follow-up “double tap” that killed two survivors. The episode has triggered accusations of unlawful killings, a fresh war-powers fight in Washington, and questions over whether Hegseth misused his authority.
 
The controversy centres on a US campaign of air and naval strikes targeting boats the Trump administration says are ferrying drugs from Latin America. The first strike under this effort took place on September 2 in the Caribbean, when US forces destroyed a vessel with 11 people onboard, according to a Reuters report. The White House says Hegseth authorised the operation as part of its “war” on drug cartels.
 
 
The dispute escalated because of what reportedly happened after that initial blast. According to a Washington Post report, the commander on scene ordered a second strike on two surviving crew members clinging to debris. The report also quoted a source alleging that Hegseth had directed that there be “no survivors”, an allegation he has publicly rejected as “fake news”.
 

Why is Hegseth under heavy criticism?

 
Legal experts quoted by The Guardian said firing on shipwrecked survivors would likely violate US criminal law and international law. The Pentagon’s Law of War Manual explicitly lists firing on shipwrecked survivors as an example of a “clearly illegal” order that must be refused.
 
Moreover, Hegseth initially told Fox News that he watched the strike “live” and described the targets as part of a designated narco-terrorist group. Later, under mounting scrutiny, he said he did not see survivors and only learned “hours later” that Admiral Frank Bradley had authorised a second strike. The episode has also triggered broader war-powers questions over whether this campaign is legally authorised, and whether Hegseth was acting within delegated authority.

Also Read

Q1FY26 GDP growth, India GDP April June 2025, India economic growth Q1FY26, factory output slowdown India, India private capex trends, farm sector growth India, India services sector growth, Q1FY26 industrial output, rural demand India 2025, urban de

Kerala government holiday list 2026: Key dates of bank and office closures

excess sugar causes dehydration, constipation

How high sugar intake dehydrates your body and slows gut movement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US doubles student visa cancellations in 2025: What revocation really means

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

Cyber-crime cases can't trigger full bank account freezes, rules HC

 

Did Hegseth have authority to launch the strikes?

 
Under US law, Hegseth does not possess any standalone war powers. Constitutionally, the power to declare war belongs to Congress. Authority flows from the president, who serves as commander-in-chief under Article II, Section 2 of the US Constitution. As secretary of defense, Hegseth is supposed to carry out presidential directives, once they are authorised by Congress.
 
The Trump administration has portrayed the boat strikes as an exercise of commander-in-chief power and existing counter-drug authorities. The White House has said the September 2 operation, including the admiral-ordered second strike, was authorised by Hegseth and “well within the law”.
 
However, Congress has not passed a specific authorisation for the use of military force against Venezuela or drug cartels in this context. CBS News reported that Senate Republicans have twice blocked bipartisan efforts to limit Trump’s ability to continue the strikes without explicit approval.
 
In constitutional terms, the administration argues the president may direct limited strikes to defend the United States and that Hegseth can authorise operations under that delegated authority. Critics counter that launching a sustained bombing campaign in and around another country without an authorising vote stretches, or breaches, limits Congress set in the 1973 War Powers Resolution. That law was intended to ensure “collective judgment” between the executive and legislature before US forces engage in hostilities.
 

What are US lawmakers demanding now?

 
Democratic lawmakers, joined by some Republicans, are demanding transparency and legal clarity.
 
One demand concerns the full release of video and orders. AP reported that Hegseth has told Congress he is still “studying” whether to release the unedited footage, which has frustrated members.
 
Democrats are also demanding disclosure of a secret Office of Legal Counsel memo that reportedly outlines the legal rationale for treating the campaign as a “non-international armed conflict”.
 
A bipartisan group in Congress is drafting legislation that would restrict Trump’s ability to escalate against Venezuela without congressional approval, using the defence budget and spending controls as leverage, AP said.
 

What does US and international law say about killing survivors?

 
Under US and international law, killing people who are shipwrecked, incapacitated, or otherwise out of combat (hors de combat) is generally prohibited. The Defense Department’s Law of War Manual identifies firing on shipwreck survivors as a clearly illegal order.
 
Even if Congress had authorised a broader conflict, knowingly killing survivors could still amount to murder or a war crime. For now, no court has ruled on Hegseth’s liability. The Justice Department and the military justice system would determine whether charges are warranted.

More From This Section

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado to miss Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

Eileen Higgins becomes first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

Meet Eileen Higgins, first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

nexperia

Did China try to move Dutch chip technology home? Inside the Nexperia row

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump slams Europe as 'decaying group of nations', calls its leaders 'weak'

Cyclone Ditwah, Ditwah, Cyclone

Sri Lanka says cyclone damage assessment may take six more months to finish

Topics : Decoded BS Web Reports Trump govt US President Donald Trump Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreIndigo Crisis UpdatesEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon