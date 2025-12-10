Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meet Eileen Higgins, first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

Meet Eileen Higgins, first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

Eileen Higgins, 61, defeated Republican Emilio González in a result that broke a long streak of the Grand Old Party (GOP) wins in Florida

Eileen Higgins, Miami mayor elect

Eileen Higgins becomes first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami. (Photo: Instagram/@commisheileen)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Democrat Eileen Higgins made history on Tuesday (local time) by winning Miami’s mayoral race, becoming the city’s first woman mayor and the first Democrat in three decades to take the post.
 
Higgins, 61, defeated Republican candidate Emilio González in a result that broke a long streak of the Grand Old Party (GOP) wins in Florida. Her win also marked the first time since the 1990s that a non-Hispanic candidate secured the position.
 
Higgins secured 59 per cent of the vote against González’s 41 per cent. González, a businessman and former city manager who received US President Donald Trump’s endorsement, conceded, his campaign confirmed.
 
 
In a statement shared on Tuesday, Higgins said Miami voters had “made history” by turning away from what she described as "years of disorder" and choosing “ethical, accountable leadership” that would prioritise residents’ needs.
 
Miami-Dade County, an area with a large immigrant population, swung heavily toward Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee since 1988 to win the county. 

Also Read

Diwali

Deepavali added to Unesco's heritage list, PM Modi hails global recognition

Satya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEOSatya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEO

Thrilled about upcoming data centre capacity in India: Microsoft CEO

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Visa curbs could cost UK up to £10.8bn over five years, shows govt data

Gold ETF

Gold outperformed everything in 2025: What investors should expect in 2026

nexperia

Did China try to move Dutch chip technology home? Inside the Nexperia row

 

Who is Eileen Higgins?

 
An engineer by training, Higgins holds an MBA from Cornell University. She also serves as vice-chair of the National Association of Counties’ Transportation Steering Committee, where she has represented national infrastructure priorities. She is also a member of the organisation’s Economic Mobility Leadership Network. 
 
Higgins has served as the Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 5 since 2018. She has represented parts of Miami and Miami Beach. According to her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as a national voice on transportation, artificial intelligence and affordable housing, areas she placed at the centre of her campaign.
 
Her profile also mentions that she led the development of the country’s longest all-electric bus rapid transit line and oversaw the county’s shift toward fully electric bus fleets supported by expanded charging infrastructure. "Eileen also directed the rollout of the first countywide AI-policy framework for a government serving nearly three million residents," it reads.
 
Higgins has often been invited to testify before Congress and speak at policy forums hosted by institutions such as the Brookings Institution, Harvard, Bloomberg Infrastructure and the American Public Transportation Association.
 

What drove Higgins' victory?

 
Much like New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Higgins centred her campaign on affordable housing. She drew on her record as county commissioner to argue that she understood the pressures facing residents and could deliver practical solutions.
 
Speaking to NBC News, Higgins said, "There are many approaches to affordability that local governments have in their own hands even though we aren’t in control of tariffs, which by the way is creating a huge affordability crisis."
 
Her campaign website outlined her priorities, saying she built thousands of affordable homes, strengthened small businesses through major investments, expanded public transit and created new recreational spaces for families.
 

Why Miami's mayoral race matters

 
Although Miami’s mayoral race is officially nonpartisan, Republican-leaning candidates have won every election since 2008. Democrats had not secured the office since 1997.
 
The contest made headlines after high-profile Democrats, including Senator Ruben Gallego, former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, also voiced their support.
 
As Florida’s second-largest city, Miami is often viewed as the gateway to Latin America, as it draws millions of visitors each year. This gives Higgins a role with considerable visibility and influence. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump slams Europe as 'decaying group of nations', calls its leaders 'weak'

Cyclone Ditwah, Ditwah, Cyclone

Sri Lanka says cyclone damage assessment may take six more months to finish

US China flag, US-China flag

New warfare era: AI, bioweapons escalate US-China security fears

alcohol, liquor

Saudi may ease liquor rules, to allow non-Muslim residents: Details

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un and top officials prepare for once-in-5-years party meeting

Topics : United States Florida International News BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon