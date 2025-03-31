Monday, March 31, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US sanctions six Chinese and Hong Kong officials for rights abuses

US sanctions six Chinese and Hong Kong officials for rights abuses

Western countries have criticized Beijing for imposing the national security law on Hong Kong and using it to jail pro-democracy activists

US China flag, US-China flag

The sanctions announced on Monday block any US financial assets belonging to the individuals. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States on Monday sanctioned six senior Chinese and Hong Kong officials for "transnational repression" and actions it said eroded the autonomy of Hong Kong, one of the first major moves by the new Trump administration to punish China over its crackdown on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. 
"Beijing and Hong Kong officials have used Hong Kong national security laws extraterritorially to intimidate, silence, and harass 19 pro-democracy activists who were forced to flee overseas, including a US citizen and four other US residents," the State Department said in a statement. 
"Today, in response, the United States is sanctioning six individuals who have engaged in actions or policies that threaten to further erode the autonomy of Hong Kong in contravention of China's commitments, and in connection with acts of transnational repression," it said. 
 
Western countries have criticized Beijing for imposing the national security law on Hong Kong and using it to jail pro-democracy activists, as well as shutter liberal media outlets and civil society groups. 
Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law, which punishes subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison, has brought stability to the Chinese-controlled territory after large-scale anti-government protests there in 2019. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Reciprocal tariffs will apply to all countries: US President Donald Trump

United Airlines (Photo: Bloomberg)

United Airlines receives FAA approval for first Starlink-equipped planes

hcltech

HCLTech launches US arm to serve public sector, education & defence needs

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Iran will deliver 'strong blow' against US if it attacks, says Khamenei

Putin, Trump

US companies have shown interest in rare earth projects in Russia: Kremlin

The sanctions announced on Monday block any US financial assets belonging to the individuals, including Dong Jingwei, a former senior official at China's main civilian intelligence agency who is now the director of Beijing's Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. 
Dong was previously China's top spy catcher who had oversight of counter-intelligence. He was also vice minister of state security, a high-profile role which included hunting down foreign spies in China and nationals who colluded with foreign countries. 
Sonny Au, Dick Wong, Margaret Chiu, Raymond Siu and Paul Lam - all security or police officials in Hong Kong - were also sanctioned for their involvement in the "coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning of individuals" under Hong Kong's National Security Law. 
Democratic and Republican US lawmakers had pushed the Biden administration in 2024 to sanction all six officials.

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says Russia has committed over 183,000 war crimes in Ukraine

US cars

Auto dealers scramble as Trump's tariff fears drive buyers to showrooms

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

Myanmar quake: Thailand probes Bangkok skyscraper collapse over China link

Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen banned from 2027 French election over embezzlement case

Marine Le Pen

French court finds Marine Le Pen guilty in case over misuse of EU funds

Topics : United States Hong Kong China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon