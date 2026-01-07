After weeks of tracking, US seizes Russia-flagged tanker in North Sea

The United States (US) on Wednesday seized the Russia-flagged oil tanker Marinera in the North Sea after pursuing the vessel for more than two weeks, amid reports that Moscow had attempted to shield the ship through naval escort.

The operation was confirmed by the US military’s European Command in a series of posts on X, which said the seizure formed part of Washington’s broader action against sanctioned vessels.

“The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro,” the statement said.

In another post, it said, “This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland.”

Boarding without Russian presence

According to a report by The New York Times, citing officials, no Russian naval vessels were present near the tanker when the US Coast Guard boarded it, averting the risk of a direct confrontation between American and Russian forces.

Russian state broadcaster RT released grainy images showing a helicopter approaching the ship and said an operation was underway. Separately, Reuters, citing two US officials, reported that American forces had moved to board the vessel.

Russia yet to respond

Moscow has not commented directly on the seizure. However, in a statement issued earlier to state news agency Tass, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the tanker was operating in full compliance with international maritime law and described US and NATO scrutiny as “disproportionate to its peaceful status”.

From Bella 1 to Marinera

The tanker was originally named Bella 1 and was sanctioned by the US in 2024. It was later renamed Marinera. The vessel had been travelling from Iran to Venezuela but reportedly altered course and headed back into the Atlantic after attempting to evade a US effort to seize sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuelan waters.

Surveillance and earlier attempts

In the days leading up to the seizure, the tanker remained under close watch. Multiple surveillance flights were reported over the vessel, which included aircraft operating from US bases in Iceland, with British assets also involved.

US seizes second oil tanker Soon after seizing the Russia-flagged tanker, the US announced the interception of another oil tanker, M/T Sophia, this time in the Caribbean Sea. It is to be noted that this was not the first attempt by US forces to stop the ship. In December, the crew reportedly thwarted a boarding attempt near Venezuelan waters. Following that incident, a Russian flag was painted on the hull and the vessel was added to Russia’s official shipping registry. Moscow subsequently lodged a diplomatic protest, demanding that Washington halt its pursuit.

The US military’s Southern Command said the vessel was “stateless” and under sanctions, and accused it of engaging in “illicit activities” while operating in international waters.

In a post on X, Southern Command said the action was carried out without incident and involved coordination across multiple US agencies.

“In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident,” the statement said.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition. Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas,” the command said, while sharing a video of the operation.