Friday, December 05, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US wants stable trade with China instead of conflict, says Jamieson Greer

US wants stable trade with China instead of conflict, says Jamieson Greer

Greer claimed that the US trade deficit with China was down "about 25 per cent" since President Donald Trump came to office, a move in the "right direction" for a team seeking to balance flow of goods

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US was monitoring the relationship “literally on a daily basis” | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Catherine Lucey
  US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US is prioritising a stable trade dynamic with China despite a push from some allies to take coordinated action against Beijing. 
“I don’t think anyone wants to have a full-on economic conflict with China and we’re not having that,” Greer said Thursday at the American Growth Summit in Washington. “In fact, President Trump has had the opportunity to use all the leverage we have against China — and we’ve had a lot, right — whether it comes to software, semiconductors or all kinds of things. A lot of allies are interested in taking coordinated action, but the decision right now is we want to have stability in this relationship.”
 
 
Greer claimed that the US trade deficit with China was down “about 25 per cent” since President Donald Trump came to office, a move in the “right direction” for a team seeking to balance the flow of goods. At the same time, he acknowledged that Chinese products were still making their way to the US, including by transshipment through other nations.
 
“For this moment in time, we want to make sure that China is buying the kinds of things from us we should be selling them: aircraft, chemicals, medical devices and agricultural products,” he said. “We can buy things from them that are not sensitive.”

Also Read

Japan's representative at the United Nations

Japan rebuts China's 2nd letter to UN as spat over Taiwan keeps simmering

Marc Faber

Investors unlikely to make much money in India next year: Marc Faber

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Takaichi's 'work, work, work' pledge named Japan's catchphrase of the year

market rally, gold

Gold price forecast 2026: WGC sees up to 30% rise amid flight to safety

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

German, French leaders wary of US push for Russia-Ukraine peace: Report

 
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a deal in late October that saw the sides agree to extend a tariff truce, roll back export controls and reduce other trade barriers. Still, some key elements of the deal — including the sale of the US operations of social video app TikTok, expanded soybean purchases, and an increase in licenses to export critical rare earths from China — remain works in progress.
 
Greer said the US was monitoring the relationship “literally on a daily basis.”
 
“We have to get our own house in order,” Greer said. “We need to make sure that we are on a good path to reindustrialization, including for critical minerals.”

More From This Section

Iraq flagIraq flag

Iraq retracts terror label for Hezbollah, Houthis, cites publication error

US Navy admiral denies 'kill all' order amid probe on Venezuela boat strike

US Navy admiral denies 'kill all' order amid probe on Venezuela boat strike

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Pakistan formally appoints Asim Munir as first Chief of Defence Forces

gavel

US Treasury fines NY firm $7.1 mn for managing properties for Putin ally

Pete Hegseth

New York Times sues Pentagon over Defence Secy Pete Hegseth's media rules

Topics : Donald Trump China China US trade US China US China trade war US trade policy Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon