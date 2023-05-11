close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Trump jokes about sexual assault verdict, says Jan 6 'beautiful day'

"That was a rigged election and it was a shame we had to go through it," Trump said. The town hall moderator, Kaitlan Collins, repeatedly pointed out that his claims of fraud were false

trump

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump refused to concede his 2020 electoral loss in his first interview on CNN since 2016, maintaining a stance that Republicans say risks their efforts to retake the White House.
 
The former president and current frontrunner for the GOP nomination repeated false stolen election claims several times during the televised town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday.
 
“That was a rigged election and it was a shame we had to go through it,” Trump said. The town hall moderator, Kaitlan Collins, repeatedly pointed out that his claims of fraud were false.
 
Trump also defended his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when asked if he regretted his actions on that day. Trump said the people who came to hear him deliver a speech near the Capitol — some of whom would then storm the Capitol and disrupt the transfer of power from Trump to Biden — were “there with love in their heart.”
 
“I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one,” Trump said in response to a question from an audience member.
 
“It was a beautiful day,” said Trump, who went on to suggest former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bore blame for the riot.
 

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives

Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits

"Only crime I've committed...": Trump's first remarks following arraignment

US tables Bill to tweak H1B visa, kill country quota for Green Card

SoftBank Group Corp vision fund loses money mgain despite tech rebound

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims he was beaten with sticks in custody

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

US weekly jobless claims hit 1-1/2-year high; producer inflation cooling

Trump said that it was the responsibility of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to stop the deadly riot on January 6, 2021. Pelosi’s office has said she shared control of the Capitol with the Senate majority leader, but it was Trump’s duty to act.
 
Trump also said he would pardon a “large portion” of his supporters who waged a deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to overturn his electoral loss. The town hall came just a day after a New York jury concluded that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and then defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, drawing criticism from some Republicans and leading others to renew questions about his electability. The news from the Carroll verdict did not dampen Trump’s enthusiasm for the town hall, with advisers saying he was excited and raring to go. 
 
He repeatedly insisted Wednesday night that he never knew Carroll, accusing her of lying and mocking her account that he attacked her in the 1990s in a dressing room of the department store Bergdorf Goodman.
 
The former president, who did not testify at the trial, used the CNN town hall setting to try to debunk Carroll’s story point by point — drawing laughter and applause from some in the audience of Republican and independent voters.
Topics : Trump sexual harassment case Donald Trump

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No metro city in country is as safe as Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
1 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

RBI invites Indian firms to participate in Greenwashing TechSprint

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Power ministry to develop carbon credit trading scheme for decarbonisation

carbon tax
2 min read

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims he was beaten with sticks in custody

Imran Khan
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

Imran Khan's supporters attack house of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan
2 min read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
5 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist'

Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon