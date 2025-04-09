Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wall Street opens mixed after China retaliates with new tariffs on US goods

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Wednesday after China announced more levies on US goods, retaliating to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs that took effect earlier in the day. 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257.7 points, or 0.68 per cent, at the open to 37,387.91. The S&P 500 fell 17.5 points, or 0.35 per cent, at the open to 4,965.28, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 27.5 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,295.441 at the opening bell.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

