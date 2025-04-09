Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ancora ends US Steel campaign after Trump orders review of Nippon Steel bid

Ancora ends US Steel campaign after Trump orders review of Nippon Steel bid

The investor, which recently unveiled a plan that could deliver a cash offer of $75 per share, has said it had no intention of standing in the way of the $55 per share Nippon deal

Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Activist investor Ancora said on Wednesday it is withdrawing its nominations for director candidates on the board of US Steel after President Donald Trump ordered a fresh review of Japan's Nippon Steel's bid for the domestic steelmaker. 
This comes a day after US Steel said Ancora Holdings, which owns less than 1 per cent stake in the company, claims to be in support of the transaction following its previous attempts to undermine the planned merger. 
The investor, which recently unveiled a plan that could deliver a cash offer of $75 per share, has said it had no intention of standing in the way of the $55 per share Nippon deal. 
 
Ancora said on Wednesday it was suspending its campaign at US Steel, as it suspects the companies had taken steps to mitigate national security concerns. 
Trump on Monday directed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which scrutinizes foreign investments for national security risks, to review Nippon's bid for US Steel to help determine if "further action" was appropriate, raising hopes of the deal going through. 

The US president had previously opposed Nippon's pursuit to buy the 123-year-old steelmaker as he pledged to radically limit foreign access to domestic markets to ensure the supply chain for essential goods would be 100 per cent American. 
Ancora had launched its boardroom challenge early this year and nominated nine candidates to US Steel's board, looking to oust CEO David Burritt. 
It had also called on the steelmaker's board to delay its annual stockholders meeting until after June 18. Currently, the meeting is scheduled to take place on May 6.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

