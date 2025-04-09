Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Don't wait': Trump lures businesses to US with no tariffs, fast approvals

'Don't wait': Trump lures businesses to US with no tariffs, fast approvals

US President Donald Trump encouraged businesses to follow the example of Apple and other firms that have recently expanded in the US

United States President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Video by White House)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has urged companies to relocate their operations to the United States, asserting that it is the ideal time to do so and promising benefits such as zero tariffs.
 
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday (April 9), Trump encouraged businesses to follow the example of Apple and other firms that have recently expanded in the US. He highlighted advantages including no tariffs, rapid access to energy infrastructure, and fast-tracked approvals without environmental delays. 
 
“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing. ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook ups and approvals. No Environmental Delays. DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!” Trump wrote.  Amid the ongoing tariff war, Trump made another bold remark on Tuesday (April 8) evening. During a 90-minute address, he said, “These countries are calling us up, kissing my a** to negotiate deals on tariffs”. He made the remark as he was attempting to court political donors at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner in Washington DC. 
 
 
Trump's tariff war  His remarks come in the wake of a trade conflict that began on April 2, when Trump announced plans to introduce "reciprocal tariffs" targeting multiple countries. 
Earlier in the day (April 9), China has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over the United States’ latest round of tariff increases.
 
“China filed a WTO complaint against United States’ further 50 per cent additional tariff measures on Chinese products,” the statement noted, referring to the newest duties announced under Trump’s escalating trade war strategy.  The Chinese ministry of finance also announced that it will impose 84 per cent tariffs on US goods from Thursday (April 10), up from the 34 per cent previously announced.
 

More From This Section

Nippon Steel

Ancora ends US Steel campaign after Trump orders review of Nippon Steel bid

Israel attacks on Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza building kills at least 23, say health officials

us china

'Not seeking trade imbalance': China releases white paper on trade with US

US China trade war, US , China, tariff hike, donald trump, Chinese goods, wto, world trade organisation, US tariff hikes, global trade war, American goods

China hits back at US with 84% tariff after Trump admin imposes 104% levy

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China vows strong response after US imposes additional 50% tariff

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US tariffs US economy Trump America First

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon