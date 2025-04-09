Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Walmart backs annual forecasts, vows to keep prices low amid tariff woes

Walmart backs annual forecasts, vows to keep prices low amid tariff woes

The company's shares, which have fallen nearly 9 per cent since the announcement of a raft of tariffs on April 2, rose about 5 per cent in early trading

Walmart

Walmart has already been haggling with suppliers behind the scenes over price hikes, Reuters has reported.

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Walmart stuck to its full-year sales and income growth forecasts on Wednesday and vowed to keep prices low, even as US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs fuel fears of a global recession. 
The company's shares, which have fallen nearly 9 per cent since the announcement of a raft of tariffs on April 2, rose about 5 per cent in early trading. 
"The outlook was better-than-expected given the current environment," D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker said on the sidelines of Walmart's investor meeting in Dallas. "That they maintained guidance is being seen positively." Walmart, which is the biggest US importer of containerized goods, is at risk of taking a hit from Trump's tariffs, mainly on Asian countries that supply everything from clothing to toys to the retailer. 
 
"We've learned how to manage through turbulent periods," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said at the two-day investor meeting that started on Tuesday. 
"And while we don't know everything that is going to happen ... We do know what our priorities are, and we know what our purpose is, and we'll be focused on keeping prices as low as we can," he said. "And we'll focus on managing our inventory and our expenses well." 

Also Read

Walmart

Walmart forecast profit, sales below Wall Street estimates, shares fall

Pepsi

US lawsuit accuses Pepsi of favouring Walmart over smaller stores

Flipkart

Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' lifts Walmart's International Q3 sales number

Walmart

Walmart raises annual sales forecast, bets on strong holiday shopping

United States President Donald Trump

Donald Trump announces 90-day pause on new tariffs for select countries

The company had in February forecast sales for the fiscal year ending January 2026 to rise between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, and annual adjusted operating income to increase between 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent. 
Walmart also kept its first-quarter sales forecast intact, but said "the range of outcomes" for first-quarter operating income growth has widened due to several factors, including the need to reduce prices to offset the effect of tariffs on incoming goods. 
Some analysts said the focus on price is a market-share play, but one that could dent Walmart's margins and earnings. 
Walmart has already been haggling with suppliers behind the scenes over price hikes, Reuters has reported. 
The retailer in February said it expected first-quarter adjusted operating income to rise in the range of 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent. It did not provide updated figures. 
On Wednesday, however, Walmart CFO John David Rainey said many of the considerations it took while issuing that forecast had changed. Sales have changed week to week and day to day, and general merchandise sales have been soft early in the quarter. 
"Operating income has become harder to predict," he said. 
Around 60 per cent of Walmart's imports are from China, while Vietnam remains one of its top five suppliers, according to a Reuters report in November 2023. 
Trump's broad tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Wednesday, including a 104 per cent duty on Chinese goods, deepening the global trade war. 
The retailer, however, said there was nothing in the current environment that changed its strategy.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi chief assures of no systemic risk despite tariff-induced selloff

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China, EU hit back with their own tariffs as Trump's trade war intensifies

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading

US stocks steady despite jitters; bonds feel heat after tariff escalation

Delta

Delta CEO says won't pay tariffs on Airbus planes, cites trade tensions

US Iran,

US sanctions Iran amid talks over nuclear programme, Trump issues warning

Topics : Walmart stores Walmart US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon