Walmart joins hands with Burger King to offer discounted deals to members

Walmart said on Thursday it has partnered with Restaurant Brands' Burger King to offer discounted meal benefits to its membership customers as the retail giant looks to make its services more attractive to compete better with Amazon's Prime.

Walmart's members can avail discounts at Burger King, including 25 per cent off on any digital order every day, the company said.



Additionally, starting September, its members can receive a free Whopper burger every three months with any purchase at Burger King.

The partnership also comes as retailers and fast-food restaurant chains launch value deals to lure price-conscious customers after struggling to lift demand.



The retailer's subscription service Walmart Plus offers plans for $12.95 per month, or a yearly plan for $98, while its main competitor Amazon Prime's membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, in the United States.



The Walmart Plus membership includes digital and in-store benefits such as free shipping with no minimum order and Paramount+ streaming services.



Amazon said in May its US customers could order from online delivery firm Grubhub directly on its shopping app and the website, extending a deal that already offers its Prime members a no-fee access to Grubhub+ membership.



Members of Walmart Plus will be able to grab the offer at Burger King locations across the country by placing their orders on the restaurants chain's app or website, the retailer added.

