Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Prince Harry, Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving "highly aggressive" paparazzi for over two hours in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New York
Prince Harry with Meghan Markel

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving "highly aggressive" paparazzi for over two hours in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday.

The incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday. The couple were in the city for the Women of Vision Awards and were accompanied by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Harry's mother Princess Diana and her close friend Dodi Fayed were killed in a horrific car crash in Paris in August 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.

The couple's spokesperson said last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers, the CNN reported.

The statement added that the couple understand that being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety, it said, citing the spokesperson's statement.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved," the spokesperson said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) did not immediately confirm knowledge of the incident.

The incident is said to have happened after the couple's first public appearance together since the King's Coronation earlier this month.

Pictures that have appeared on social media have shown Harry, Meghan and her mother Ragland in a taxi.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

The prince has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prince Harry and Meghan Markel New York

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

