WATCH: Elon Musk 'goes for a walk' with Tesla's humanoid robot 'Optimus'

'Optimus', the Tesla humanoid robot is being designed as a general-purpose bot, which is capable of performing tasks that are "unsafe, repetitive or boring"

Tesla optimus

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk, on Wednesday, shared an update on the progress of humanoid robot 'Optimus', which was seen practising its walking.

Sharing a video on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk captioned the clip, "Going for a walk with Optimus."

The Tesla bot is being designed to be capable of performing tasks that are "unsafe, repetitive or boring." Earlier this month, the "general-purpose" bot was seen folding t-shirts in a 30-second video, shared by Musk on 'X' account.

Tesla team shares insights on progress

At the start of the new year, the Tesla team remarked that "2023 was awesome for Optimus."

On the progress made in the project, they said the team had moved to a more stable, Tesla-designed platform (Optimus Gen-1) from the earlier exploratory prototype. The team further made advances by upgrading to 'Optimus' Gen-2 in December 2023, in a major breakthrough.

"We've designed, trained and deployed some of the first end-to-end neural nets for humanoid robots ever demonstrated to autonomously perform tasks requiring coordinated control of humanoid torso, arms, and full hands with fingers," the engineer on the project Milan Kovac said on January 1.

Tesla on Optimus' end goal 

'Optimus' was announced at Tesla's 'Artificial Intelligence Day' event in August 2021. Musk had said a prototype would come up by 2022.

Kovac credited Musk's vision for the project, large-scale artificial intelligence resources, and his team for the progress made so far.

According to Tesla, the end objective of the humanoid robot is to be able to balance navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world.
First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

