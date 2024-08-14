Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Social Viral / Principal canes former students, hilarious reunion video goes viral

Principal canes former students, hilarious reunion video goes viral

A viral video showed former students voluntarily getting caned by their principal at a reunion, sparking nostalgia and discussions on modern disciplinary practices

hilarious reunion video goes viral

Former students decided to relive their school memories requesting the former principal to cane them

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A video is going viral on social media where a bunch of former students decided to relive their school memories requesting the former principal to cane them as he used to do during their school days. Although it was loved by most of the students, it did not go well for some. 

The video was shared by Krishna on X who mentioned that former students are now professionals like collectors, police officers, doctors, and educators. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While sharing the video, Krishna wrote the caption that reads, "Here's a strange reunion of old students of a school.!  There are collectors, police officers, doctors, advocates, principals, teachers, businessmen and owners of schools! All of them have a desire.... The Principal should beat them with his cane to help them recollect their great school life...... Why because..  they believe that they reached greater heights in their life as a result of the “cane blessing” they got at the hands of the Principal."

The video went viral and has garnered over 891K views and 7.7k likes, with several users commenting on the post. The post seems nostalgic for many users who praised this unique reunion. 

More From This Section

railway

Rs 10,100 premium tatkal ticket fee for B'luru-Kolkata train shocks public

Woman falls into gorge in Maharashtra

Woman falls into gorge in Maharashtra while taking selfie, video goes viral

Muttiah Muralitharan

Not Muttiah Muralitharan, but his dance double is winning over the internet

Argentine athlete couple’s dreamy proposal at Paris Olympics

Argentine athlete couple's dreamy proposal at Paris Olympics goes viral

Students fanning teacher in UP school sparks outrage

Viral Video: Students fanning teacher in UP school sparks outrage


Some users even shared their personal memories while discussing such disciplinary practices. Many even mentioned that teachers could be suspended for similar actions nowadays. Some even wrote that the principal looks younger than former students. 

How did netizens react?

One of the users wrote, “This is lovely.. such an endearing sight. Good old days ka schooling.” 

“Amazing love from Principal. Expressions bhi ek dum real hai,” wrote another.

While sharing his personal experience one user wrote, “Those were the days.... I can vividly remember my biology teacher Sh. D. V. Rastogi , who used to pull and rub ears so hard. Our ears were red for two days.”

One questioned the principal's age and wrote, “Why students looking older than principal”. “Was he the real Principal at that time? Seems that he is becoming younger day by day,” another user added.

“If teacher does something like this today to kids they will be suspended,” a fifth user wrote.

Also Read

bomb threat

Bomb threat at South Delhi school turns out 14-yr-old's hoax to skip school

School,Students

Fascination with English-medium schools no less than suicide: NCERT chief

Delhi police team patrol on New Year's eve at Connaught Place in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Panic in Tamil Nadu as 2 schools get bomb threat emails, probe on

Exam, National exam

NEET UG 2024: Counselling registration begins, know where and how to apply

I-T returns, filing, income tax, investment

How long will it take to get your ITR refund & will you receive interest?

Topics : school Viral video Students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon