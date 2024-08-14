Principal canes former students, hilarious reunion video goes viral

Former students decided to relive their school memories requesting the former principal to cane them

A video is going viral on social media where a bunch of former students decided to relive their school memories requesting the former principal to cane them as he used to do during their school days. Although it was loved by most of the students, it did not go well for some.

The video was shared by Krishna on X who mentioned that former students are now professionals like collectors, police officers, doctors, and educators. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While sharing the video, Krishna wrote the caption that reads, "Here's a strange reunion of old students of a school.! There are collectors, police officers, doctors, advocates, principals, teachers, businessmen and owners of schools! All of them have a desire.... The Principal should beat them with his cane to help them recollect their great school life...... Why because.. they believe that they reached greater heights in their life as a result of the “cane blessing” they got at the hands of the Principal."

Here's a strange reunion of old students of a school.! There are collectors, police officers, doctors, advocates, principals, teachers, businessmen and owners of schools ! All of them have a desire.... The Principal should beat them with his cane to help them recollect their… pic.twitter.com/r0mkCaLkav August 13, 2024

The video went viral and has garnered over 891K views and 7.7k likes, with several users commenting on the post. The post seems nostalgic for many users who praised this unique reunion.

Some users even shared their personal memories while discussing such disciplinary practices. Many even mentioned that teachers could be suspended for similar actions nowadays. Some even wrote that the principal looks younger than former students.

How did netizens react?

One of the users wrote, “This is lovely.. such an endearing sight. Good old days ka schooling.”

“Amazing love from Principal. Expressions bhi ek dum real hai,” wrote another.

While sharing his personal experience one user wrote, “Those were the days.... I can vividly remember my biology teacher Sh. D. V. Rastogi , who used to pull and rub ears so hard. Our ears were red for two days.”

One questioned the principal's age and wrote, “Why students looking older than principal”. “Was he the real Principal at that time? Seems that he is becoming younger day by day,” another user added.

“If teacher does something like this today to kids they will be suspended,” a fifth user wrote.