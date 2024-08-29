Viral Video: Virat Kohli's deepfake video slamming Gill goes viral on X

A deepfake video recently went viral over social media where Virat Kohli could be seen slamming Indian opener Shubhman Gill. The viral video shows Virat talking about Shubhman Gill stating what he lacks and questioning his potential in cricket.

The AI-generated video raised concerns about the misuse of technology and how dangerous it could be.

The video that went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Virat Kohli stating, "I've been watching Gill closely, he's talented, no doubt, but there's a huge gap between showing promise and becoming a legend."

"When we came back from Australia, I figured out what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt. But there's a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves," the fake viral video ads.

The viral video falsely depicts Virat praising himself that there's only one Virat Kohli. "I have faced the toughest bowlers, delivered in the most intense situations, and done it consistently for over a decade. You can't replicate that with just a few good innings," the video continues.

This video was shared on August 27. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

One of the users wrote, "No matter how arrogant people say he might be but he will never, ever say this."

"If you didn't say AI, I would have thought what!? Trusting it 95%. After saying it, AI, still thinking 50%," another person wrote.

One of the users identified that it was not Virat's voice and wrote, "I will be half asleep and still know that this is not how Virat talks, and this is not even his voice."

"Only a matter of time before an AI-generated video also appears completely true," one user jokingly wrote.

This is not the first time Virat Kohli has become the victim of deepfake technology. Earlier in February this year, a video went viral where he could be seen endorsing a betting application called 'Aviator,' which promises significant returns with minimal investments.