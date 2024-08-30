'Watching him closely': Donald Trump warns Mark Zuckerberg of lifetime jail

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump points to a person in the crowd at a town hall with former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in La Crosse, Wis.(Photo: PTI)

United States presidential candidate Donald Trump, in a soon-to-be-released book, threatened to have Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg imprisoned if he tried to “cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election.”





Trump is set to launch the book, 'Save America' on September 3. It is a collection of pictures, anecdotes and events from his presidential campaigns and term in office.

Trump also accused Zuckerberg of secretly “plotting” against the president while trying to be “as nice as anyone could be.”





Referring to Zuckerberg's $ 400 million donation to election offices in 2020, Trump, in his book, said: "We are watching him closely" and if he does anything "illegal" this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Republican presidential candidate also cautioned anyone generally against cheating in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump defends meeting with Putin

Besides the Meta CEO, the former US president also mentioned his widely criticised 2018 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he described as “great” in his book.

The book features his photographs with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un and Germany's former chancellor, Angela Merkel.

'Felt safe' during assassination bid: Trump

Trump mentions the assassination bid against him on July 13, which he survived with a bullet injury to his ear. Trump was targeted at an election rally in Pennsylvania, and he described that despite the blood everywhere, he "felt very safe because I had God on my side."

The incident bolstered Trump’s popularity among voters while pushing incumbent President Joe Biden out of the race when he was already struggling to gain his party’s confidence due to his age and health concerns. Now Trump is pitted against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the White House race, which is set to take place on November 5.

Notably, Zuckerberg had praised Trump's defiant fist-waving after the assassination attempt.