We have intelligence that Hamas militants shelter in Gaza hospitals: US

The White House's national security council spokesperson, John Kirby, said the US does not support strikes against hospitals

White House

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AP Khan Younis
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
The US said Tuesday that it has unspecified intelligence that Hamas and another Palestinian militant group use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip including Shifa Hospital and tunnels underneath them, to hide and support their military operations, and to hold hostages.
The White House's national security council spokesperson, John Kirby, said the US does not support strikes against hospitals.
We do not support striking a hospital from the air, Kirby told reporters accompanying President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One to San Francisco for a summit with Asia-Pacific leaders. Hospitals and patients must be protected.
Kirby said the US also does not want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve.
When asked about evidence to support the claim, Kirby said it comes from a variety of intelligence sourcing. He wouldn't be more specific.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

