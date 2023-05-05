close

Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA

The total working gas storage rose by 32.6 per cent from this time last year, or up 19.8 per cent above the five-year average

IANS Houston
Natural gas

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Working gas storage in the contiguous US was 2,063 billion cubic feet in the week ending April 28, a net increase of 54 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a latest report.

The total working gas storage rose by 32.6 per cent from this time last year, or up 19.8 per cent above the five-year average, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the US usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.

The contiguous US consists of the country's 48 adjoining states plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii and all off-shore insular areas.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States natural gas

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA

