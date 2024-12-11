Business Standard
Home / World News / Wells Fargo CEO expresses increased confidence in regulatory fixes

Wells Fargo CEO expresses increased confidence in regulatory fixes

The bank is in the last stages of a process to pass regulatory tests to lift a $1.95 trillion asset cap next year after fixing problems from its fake-accounts scandal, Reuters reported exclusively

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf expressed more confidence on Wednesday in the bank's progress to fix compliance problems. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf expressed more confidence on Wednesday in the bank's progress to fix compliance problems after its years-long fake accounts scandal, detailing its efforts to implement risk controls. 
"For every one of our consent orders that we have, for every one of our regulatory deliverables, we have extremely detailed plans in place that the regulators have reviewed," he told the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference. 
"We track our progress at the operating committee every single week," Scharf said. 
The bank is in the last stages of a process to pass regulatory tests to lift a $1.95 trillion asset cap next year after fixing problems from its fake-accounts scandal, Reuters reported exclusively last month. 
 
The asset cap, seen as one of the toughest punishments US regulators can put in place, was imposed on the bank in 2018 after it failed to fix governance and risk-management lapses after years of consumer abuses. 
The limit curtails Wells Fargo's ability to take in more deposits and expand its trading business, two potential growth areas for the bank, Scharf said earlier this year. 

More From This Section

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia may soon launch another hypersonic missile at Ukraine: Warns US

Nvidia

US Supreme Court tosses case involving securities fraud suit against Nvidia

afghanistan

Explosion in Afghan capital kills Taliban refugee minister, 2 others

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US Secy of State Blinken to visit MidEast amid fresh trouble in region

Palestine footall team fan

Israeli strike on Gaza kills 19, including children: Palestinian officials

"We've actually taken balance sheet over the years away from our trading businesses, predominantly in terms of what they're able to finance," he said at the conference. 
"We've started to give some of that back to them, and so we'll continue to build that part of the business, which will benefit them." 
Scharf also said steps taken translate to better management of operational risk and compliance in the company. 
He also talked about the US economy, saying the bank is seeing continued strength across consumers and businesses. 
Scharf expressed confidence the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump would take steps to bolster the US economy. 
"They're very, very focused on ensuring that a broad group of Americans, both individuals and companies are successful," he said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GCC

Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo's profit falls on lower interest income in September quarter

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo launches 'Transgender persons hiring' in India for diversity

cybersecurity laptop working

Wells Fargo fires staff for faking keyboard activity: How do employers spy?

renew energy

ReNew Energy offered to be taken private in $2.82 bln deal: US SEC filings

Topics : Wells Fargo Wells Fargo fake accounts CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon