What is visa shopping and here's why one should avoid this practice

Travellers going to Europe are once again facing difficulties in getting visa slots and visa delays, similar to previous years. According to an Economic Times report, in such cases where visa slots and visa delays are involved, many tourists look to apply for a Schengen visa from the country where it is faster or easier to obtain, as compared to other countries.

As tourism has returned back to normalcy following the lull caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, people are gearing up for summer travel in full swing.