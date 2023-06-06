The report titled, "Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress" published by the International Energy Agency, International Renewable Energy Agency, UN Statistics Division, World Bank and World Health Organisation stated that this year marks the halfway point toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), the world is not on track to reach the energy target, which will negatively impact the health of most vulnerable populations and accelerate climate change.

Up to 2.3 billion people around the world are still using polluting fuels and technologies to cook and 675 million do not have electricity, according to report jointly released by five international organisations on Tuesday.