- Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 61.9% to Rs 5,853 crore
- SAT sets aside Rs 624 cr disgorgement case against NSE, former top brass
- Apple to expand mfg base in India, take country share to 25%: Piyush Goyal
- Apple to expand mfg base in India, take country share to 25%: Piyush Goyal
- IDBI Bank posts record-high Q3 profit of Rs 927 crore on lower provisions
- Persistent Systems hits 9-month high; rallies 15% in 3 days post Q3 results
- Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'
Germany vs France Live Score, Hockey World Cup: GER lead 4-0 at halftime
Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers Live Updates: Germany play France in the first match at the Kalinga Stadium while Argentina will take on Korea at the same venue in the second game
Topics
Hockey World Cup | Germany Hockey Team | Argentina Hockey Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Germany play France and Argentina play Korea in the Hockey World Cup crossovers matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar | PTI photo
Germany vs France Live Score, Hockey World Cup
The Hockey World Cup’s charm might have been blown off after the hosts lost unexpectedly to New Zealand in the crossover last night at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, but the competition has still got quality sides and the entire World Cup is to be decided. Now, the caravan moves on to the second set of crossovers where Germany, France, Argentina and Korea will play to try and get into the quarterfinal.
Germany vs France Crossover
Germany will play France in the crossover with teh winner going through tol the quarterfinal to play England. Germany finished second in Group B while France finished third in Group A after playing a thrilling 5-5 draw with Argentina in their last game. The French side beat South Africa earlier and were thrashed 8-0 by Australia as well. Germany on the other hand drew with Belgium 2-2 and beat Japan 3-0 and Korea 7-2.
Argentina vs Korea
In the sec0nd game of the evening, Argentina, who drew 3-3 with Australia in their group stage and then also drew with France, will face Korea. Argentina finished second in Group A while Korea finished third in Group B. Korea were defeated 5-0 by Belgium and 7-2 by Germany while they beat Japan 2-1.
Korea Hockey World Cup Squad
Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung
Argentina Hockey World Cup Squad
Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro
France Hockey World Cup Squad
Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément
Germany Hockey World Cup Squad
Stadler Alexander, Jean Danneberg, Mathias Müller, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Moritz Ludwig, Mats Grambusch, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Moritz Trompertz, Niklas Wellen, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Thies Prinz
Germany vs France Crossover Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the crossover game between Germany and France live
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh