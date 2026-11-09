What Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in email as board launches probe

By Ian King

Nvidia Corp.’s board of directors said it was investigating whether a foreign intelligence agency targeted its CEO Jensen Huang, who sent out his own memo admitting having an affair.

Below is the text of the Nov. 8 statement from the company’s board and an email from Huang to his company:

Statement From Nvidia Board of Directors

The Nvidia Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation.

The Board prioritizes US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders.

While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information.

Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Huang’s Email to Company

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at Nvidia, including those I have worked alongside for decades, our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.